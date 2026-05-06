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06.05.2026 19:35:45

European Markets Rally On Middle East Optimism

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets finished higher again on Wednesday, thanks to growing optimism about a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran. A massive plunge in crude oil prices and easing fears of fuel-led inflation also boosted market sentiment as the markets opened higher and remained firmly in the green throughout the day. Strong early performances from U.S. stocks and solid corporate earnings also lifted market sentiment considerably. Germany's DAX surged 516.99 points or 2.12 percent to finish at 24,918.69, while London's FTSE spiked 219.55 points or 2.15 percent to close at 10,438.66, the CAC 40 in France rallied 237.11 points or 2.94 percent to end at 8,299.42 and the SMI in Switzerland jumped 231.09 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 13,283.26.

In Germany, MTU Aero Engines skyrocketed 10.14 percent, while Airbus surged 6.04 percent, Volkswagen accelerated 4.39 percent, Deutsche Bank jumped 3.87 percent, Vonovia strengthened 3.05 percent, Heidelberg Materials climbed 2.46 percent, Deutsche Telekom advanced 1.76 percent, Deutsche Post improved 1.21 percent, Deutsche Borse sank 2.02 percent and BASF dropped 1.74 percent.

In London, Prudential surged 7.39 percent, while Anglo American soared 7.38 percent, Antofagasta spiked 7.22 percent, Rolls-Royce accelerated 6.42 percent, Diageo jumped 6.34 percent, Barclays climbed 5.51 percent, Lloyds banking Group collected 4.81 percent, Unilever gained 2.39 percent, British American Tobacco rose 1.95 percent, British Petroleum tumbled 3.72 percent and Shell sank 3.05 percent.

In France, Safran surged 8.96 percent, while ArcelorMittal rallied 8.03 percent, Societe Generale vaulted 5.55 percent, BNP Paribas expanded 5.22 percent, Credit Agricole climbed 3.60 percent, Carrefour improved 2.30 percent, Orange gained 1.14 percent, Sanofi rose 0.65 percent and Engie lost 0.58 percent.

In Switzerland, Compagnie Financiere Richemont surged 6.17 percent, while Swatch Group soared 4.87 percent, Julius Bar Gruppe rallied 3.38 percent, Swiss Re jumped 2.93 percent, Adecco Group vaulted 2.65 percent, Zurich Insurance climbed 2.19 percent, Swiss Life expanded 2.15 percent, UBS gained 2.00 percent, Novartis added 1.85 percent and Nestle was up 1.34 percent.

In economic news, Euro area private sector contracted for the first time in nearly a year and a half as the ongoing war in the Middle East acted as a drag on services activity, final results of the purchasing managers' survey by S&P Global showed on Wednesday. The composite output index fell to 48.8 in April from 50.7 in the previous month. The reading was above the flash estimate of 48.6.

Eurozone producer prices increased in March due to a strong rebound in energy prices, Eurostat said Wednesday. Producer prices grew 3.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month. The rate exceeded economists' expectations of 3.3 percent.

Sweden's consumer prices decreased for the first time in six years in April amid a sharp fall in food costs, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, or CPI, dropped 0.1 percent year-over-year in April, reversing March's increase of 0.5 percent.

France's industrial production rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in March, data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday. Industrial output grew 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in March, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in February. Production was expected to grow 0.5 percent.

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’819.17 19.48 SE3BRU
Short 14’092.13 13.81 SNABAU
Short 14’611.11 8.91 SJSB5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’281.67 06.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’738.74 19.34 BSUR4U
Long 12’453.69 13.60 S69BJU
Long 11’942.64 8.94 SNLBQU
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