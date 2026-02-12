Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’530 -0.1%  SPI 18’674 -0.1%  Dow 49’487 -1.3%  DAX 24’853 0.0%  Euro 0.9131 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’011 -0.4%  Gold 4’919 -3.3%  Bitcoin 50’453 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7693 -0.2%  Öl 67.6 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Nagel warnt vor politischem Druck auf Zentralbanken
Ohne BioNTech-Aktie: Diese Biotech-Aktien empfehlen Analysten für 2026
Edelmetalle unter Druck - Anleger decken mit Verkäufen Verluste am Aktienmarkt
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Donnerstagabend
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: US-Kongress soll Quanteninitiative verlängern
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.02.2026 21:45:21

European Markets Finish Mixed On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Unable to hold early gains, the major European stock markets ended in mixed fashion on Thursday following a late slide.

Earlier in the day, European stocks traded at record high levels as investors cheered upbeat earnings from the likes of Legrand, Hermes and Siemens.

But the late slump mirrored a soft open on Wall Street, led primarily lower by technology stocks and apprehension ahead of U.S. inflation data on Friday.

The DAX in Germany dipped 3.46 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 24,852.69, while the FTSE in London lost 69.67 points or 0.67 percent to close at 10,402.44 and the CAC 40 in France rose 27.32 points or 0.33 percent to end at 8,340.56.

In Germany, Heidelberg Materials plummeted 11.01 percent, while Deutsche Telekom surged 6.09 percent, Deutsche Post tumbled 4.88 percent, Deutsche Borse rallied 2.56 percent, Infineon Technologies slumped 1.75 percent, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.49 percent, Zalando sank 1.05 percent and BASF fell 0.50 percent.

In London, Schroeders skyrocketed 28.56 percent in huge volume, while Rentokil Initial plummeted 6.88 percent, Prudential tanked 6.80 percent, Airtel Africa stumbled 2.94 percent, Ashtead jumped 2.29 percent, Rolls-Royce slumped 1.76 percent, Experian climbed 1.39 percent, British American Tobacco lost 0.50 percent and Rightmove rose 0.39 percent.

In France, Danone surged 4.72 percent, while Societe Generale tumbled 1.81 percent, Vivendi retreated 1.54 percent, Carrefour jumped 1.37 percent, BNP Paribas slumped 1.20 percent, Engie dropped 1.12 percent, Veolia Environnement improved 1.03 percent and Credit Agricole fell 0.50 percent.

In economic news, the UK economy expanded marginally in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially, the same pace of increase as seen in the previous quarter. This was slightly weaker than the forecast of 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, GDP was up 1.0 percent compared to economists' forecast of 1.2 percent.

Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in January to the lowest level in nearly eight years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in December. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 2.4 percent.

Poland's economic growth accelerated in the final quarter of 2025, Statistics Poland said Thursday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product climbed 1.0 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.9 percent stable expansion in the third quarter. On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 4.0 percent in Q3.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
14:30
09:42 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy springt nach Zahlen
09:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: weekly-hits: Regenerative Energie - Voll im Wind / Swiss Life Holding - Personalrochade
08:59 SMI könnte Rekordfahrt fortsetzen
07:44 Europa mit Rückenwind
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’529.92 12.02.2026 17:31:26
Long 12’034.51 13.55 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Sanofi-Aktie in Rot: Scheidende Merck-Chefin wechselt an die Spitze des Pharmakonzerns
BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
Software-Aktien im Fokus: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial bei ServiceNow, Shopify & Co.
Schindler-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Weniger Umsatz - Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesslich tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vonovia SE von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
RENK Aktie News: RENK gewinnt am Donnerstagvormittag

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:31 Von der Leyen: Fahrplan für geeinten EU-Binnenmarkt im März
21:29 Trump: Ohne Deal wird es 'sehr traumatisch' für den Iran
21:16 ROUNDUP: USA streichen Einschätzung zu Gefahren von Treibhausgasen
20:59 Merz will in München für starkes Europa werben
20:58 GNW-News: Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH informiert zu laufenden rechtlichen Auseinandersetzungen mit Interactive Strength (NASDAQ: TRNR)
20:53 Devisen: Euro bewegt sich zum US-Dollar kaum
20:22 ROUNDUP: Europas Rakete Ariane 6 fliegt erstmals mit vollem Schub
20:38 Bitcoin fällt deutlich - Bank warnt vor Absturz unter 50.000 Dollar
20:19 GNW-News: Perus Mibanco wählt Temenos SaaS für die Modernisierung des Kernbankensystems
20:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt L'Oreal auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 410 Euro