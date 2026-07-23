Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’215 -0.7%  SPI 19’932 -0.8%  Dow 51’632 -1.1%  DAX 24’763 -1.6%  Euro 0.9292 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’210 -1.7%  Gold 4’045 -2.1%  Bitcoin 52’921 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8169 0.3%  Öl 101.0 7.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche149905998UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Newmont mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Volkswagen (VW) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Vier Billionen Dollar im Spiel: Warum Hedgefonds zum Risiko werden könnten
Ausblick: SAP SE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Thales liefert den Funken: Rüstungsaktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS ziehen mit
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
23.07.2026 19:29:49

European Markets Close Weak On Geopolitical Tensions, High Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but European markets ended notably lower as rising tensions in the Middle East and the resultant surge in oil prices triggered inflation concerns and potential rate hikes by some major central banks in the foreseeable future. Concerns over tech valuations amid increased spending on AI infrastructure hurt as well.

Brent crude futures shot up to $101.22 a barrel, gaining more than 7%.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.18%. The UK's FTSE 100 ended down 0.73%, Germany's DAX tumbled 1.56% and France's CAC 40 shed 1.64%. Switzerland's SMI fell 0.71%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye closed weak.

Belgium edged down marginally, while Norway and Russia ended higher.

The ECB, which left interest rates unchanged as expected, after raising them for the first time in nearly three years in the previous session, acknowledged that the situation remains highly uncertain as the full impact of the energy shock caused by the Middle East conflict is yet to be felt. After today's meeting, the deposit rate stands at 2.25%, the refinancing rate at 2.4% and the marginal lending rate at 2.65%.

Remarks from the ECB President Christine Lagarde heavily sided towards an interest rate hike in the upcoming session in September. However, she was confident of the longer-term outlook and pointed out that inflation expectations for the longer horizon remains well anchored.

In the UK market, Segro climbed 6.5%. 3i Group jumped 4.8%. BP, Anglo American Plc, BAE Systems, Babcock International and Shell gained 1.5%-3%.

EasyJet moved up sharply. After reporting a 70% fall in third-quarter profit, the U.K. budget carrier flagged strong summer demand.

Centrica tumbled more than 10%. The company said it would cut 1,300 jobs after half-year profit fell 18%.

Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Antofagasta lost 6.1%, 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

Marks & Spencer, Pershing Square Holdings, IAG, SSE, Rentokil Initial, Croda International, Coca-Cola HBC and Computacenter lost 3%-4.2%.

British American Tobacco, Whitbread, Investec, Experian, Scottish Mortgage, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Smiths Group and Autotrader Group also declined sharply.

In the German market, Infineon plunged more than 6%. Commerzbank shed 5.5%, while Zalando, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Bank lost 4%-4.1%.

SAP, Scout24, Symrise, Continental, Heidelberg Materials, Vonovia, Airbus, Fresenius, Bayer, Henkel, Siemens Healthineers, Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Post, BMW and Beiersdorf also ended notably lower.

Daimler Truck Holding rallied nearly 4% after raising its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

Qiagen moved up 3%. Merck, Gea Group and Brenntag also ended on a firm note.

In the French market, STMicroelectronics tanked 16%, weighed down by a sell-off in the tech space amid valuation concerns due to rising spending on AI infrastructure.

Eurofins Scientific ended lower by over 6%. BNP Paribas declined sharply despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profit and revenue.

Kering, LVMH, Hermes International, L'Oreal, Edenred, Societe Generale, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Danone and Accor lost 2%-5%.

Thales surged more than 5%. Dassault Systemes gained 3.7% after delivering solid Q2 results and confirming full-year objectives.

Total Energies moved up 2.5% after delivering a robust second-quarter performance. Automotive supplier Valeo rallied more than 3% after first-half sales surpassed market expectations.

In economic news, a report from the Confederation of Business Industry, business confidence in the United Kingdom increased to 0-36 points in the third quarter of 2026 from -65 points in the second quarter.

The UK's total order book balance remained at -45 in July 2026, matching the joint-lowest level since September 2020 and falling short of market expectations of -40.

On the economic front, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said Europe new car sales growth accelerated notably in June as market support measures lifted demand for electric vehicles.

Car sales in Eurozone increased 13.6% on a yearly basis after rising 3.2% in May.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:15 Logo WHS Tesla-Schock nach den Zahlen: Rettet Elon Musks Roboter-Wette die Aktie?
14:47 Julius Bär: 30.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
11:42 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Neue Regeln, altes Prinzip/Pan American Silver – Enorme Reserven
10:18 Roche und Nestlé heute im Fokus
09:31 Marktüberblick: Airbus und Gea haussieren
08:11 Südkorea: Das Nervenzentrum der KI-Revolution
22.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’783.99 19.61 STVB4U
Short 15’093.37 13.77 SK3BLU
Short 15’684.18 8.73 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’214.95 23.07.2026 17:31:36
Long 13’604.51 19.61 S6BJTU
Long 13’294.29 13.77 SPB9EU
Long 12’713.06 8.89 SKPBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie sackt kräftig ab: Absatzmengen steigen - Profitabilität bleibt unter Druck
SpaceX-Aktie macht Kehrtwende: Nach Milliarden-Shortwette meldet sich Macquarie zu Wort
JP Morgan Chase & Co. veröffentlicht Bewertung: Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Overweight
Wichtigste Aktie der Welt? Analyst entfacht neue Micron-Euphorie
Erste Schätzungen: Adecco SA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Warnung für Anleger - Buffett-Indikator auf historisch riskantem Niveau
Huber+Suhner übernimmt Testsystemspezialisten Ingun - Aktie steigt
Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Gold im Rückwärtsgang: UBS nennt Kaufmarke
Lonza-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Pharma-Auftragsfertiger übertrifft Erwartungen und hebt Margenprognose an

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.