Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’460 -2.4%  SPI 17’379 -2.4%  Dow 45’876 -0.8%  DAX 22’840 -2.8%  Euro 0.9140 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’614 -2.1%  Gold 4’622 -4.4%  Bitcoin 55’226 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7906 -0.3%  Öl 109.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
HENSOLDT-Aktie etwas leichter: Radar-Sicherung im Fokus - So steht es um Rheinmetall, RENK und TKMS
Spektakuläre Rally unterbrochen: Siemens Energy-Aktie gerät massiv unter Druck
Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA erwägt offenbar eine Open-Source-Plattform für KI-Agenten
SaaS-Aktien im KI-Zeitalter: Warum Bernstein durch Anthropics Partnerschaftsstrategie Entspannung sieht
DocMorris-Aktie im Minus: Hohe Verluste in 2025
Suche...
eToro entdecken
19.03.2026 18:47:26

European Markets Close Sharply Lower On Middle East War Worries

(RTTNews) - European markets ended sharply lower on Thursday as stocks tumbled following a severe escalation in tensions in the Middle East pushing up oil prices and triggering inflation concerns. A hawkish tone on inflation by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hurt as well.

After leaving interest rates unchanged, Powell said in his post-meeting press conference on Wednesday that the U.S. is seeing "some progress on inflation" but "not as much as we had hoped."

Powell warned that "you won't see the rate cut" if there isn't further progress on inflation because of the broader uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict and President Trump's tariffs.

Investors also parsed the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank. All the three banks decided to leave their interest rates unchanged, and warned about inflation risks and possible rate hikes this year.

On the Mid East war front, after Israel bombed Iran's South Pars natural gas fields and oil facilities in Asaluyeh, Tehran retaliated by launching an attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan energy complex, causing extensive damage to the facility.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before in the event of further attacks on Qatar.

Brent crude futures moved past $119 a barrel before paring gains, dropping to around $109, still notably higher from previous close.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 2.39%. The U.K.'s FTSE ended 2.35% down, Germany's DAX closed 2.82% down, and France's CAC 40 settled lower by 2.03%, while Switzerland's SMI finished with a loss of 2.4%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Irealand, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden fell, with their benchmarks losing 1.6%-3.3%.

Türkiye finished with a modest loss, while Norway bucked the trend and closed higher.

Selling was widespread in almost all the markets in the region. Financial, mining, aviation and luxury stocks were among the major losers. Energy stocks managed to find some support thanks to higher oil prices.

In the UK market, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining lost 7.4% and 7.25%, respectively. Antofagasta closed 5.6% down, Rio Tinto ended nearly 5% down, and Anglo American Plc ended lower by about 4.5%.

Bank stocks Natwest Group and Standard Chartered lost 8% and 6.9%, respectively. Barclays closed 4.4% down, Lloyds Banking Group shed nearly 4% and HSBC Holdings settled lower by 3.1%.

M&G tumbled 7.7%. The global savings and investment company, which manages assets for individuals, institutions, and pension schemes worldwide fell, weighed down by concerns about the impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Barratt Redrow lost 8.45%. Weir Group, Melrose Industries, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Kingfisher, Land Securities, Marks & Spencer, Burberry Group, Easyjet, IAG, Segro, Aviva, British Land, Convatec Group, Standard Life, IMI and Bunzl fell by 4%-6.5%.

BP climbed nearly 5%. Shell failed to hold gains and settled flat.

In the German market, Vonovia tanked more than 12% after reporting lower revenue for the full year. For the 12-month period to December 2025, the company posted a net income of EUR 3.723 billion, compared with a net loss of EUR 896 million last year. Net earnings per share were EUR 4.33 as against the prior year's loss of EUR 1.09 per share.

Infineon shed more than 7%. Continental lost about 6.7%. Commerzbank, MTU Aero Engines, BASF, Siemens Energy, Zalando, Heidelberg Materials, Rheinmetall, Henkel, Adidas, Fresenius, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Symrise, Daimler Truck Holding, BMW, Volkswage, Fresenius Medical Care, Porsche Automobil Holding, Bayer, Deutsche Bank and E.ON lost 2%-5%.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal ended down by about 6%. Accor declined sharply after U.S.-based short seller Grizzly Research said it had taken a short position in the stock and made allegations about a lack of safeguards around bookings.

Hermes International, STMicroelectronics, Societe Generale, Kering, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric, Airbus, Safran, Stellantis, BNP Paribas, Michelin, Legrand, Unibail Rodaco, Pernod Ricard, Capgemini, EssiloLuxottica, Renault and Credit Agricole lost 2%-6%.

Among the gainers, TotalEnergies rallied nearly 5%. Teleperformance gained nearly 3% and Sanofi moved up 2.5%.

In economic news, the U.K. unemployment rate remained unchanged and wage growth eased in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said.

The jobless rate held steady at 5.2% in the November to January period. Job vacancies decreased 6,000 to 721,000 compared to the previous three months ending November.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt

Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Inside Trading & Investment

13:52 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
10:29 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Ein Sektor im Umbruch/Holcim – Baustoffriese wird profitabler
09:35 Gefahr in Verzug
09:13 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen weiter
07:46 Volatilität im Zuge der Bitcoin-Korrektur
18.03.26 Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’059.28 19.64 B2QS1U
Short 13’323.27 13.88 B8RSFU
Short 13’843.46 8.86 SXEBNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’459.54 19.03.2026 17:31:46
Long 12’004.31 19.95 BHZSRU
Long 11’726.17 13.88 SHXB4U
Long 11’217.81 8.99 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vonovia-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: Starkes Ergebnis nach Verlustjahr - höhere Ausschüttung und klare Wachstumsziele
BP-Aktie höher: Verkauf von Raffinerie-Tochter Ruhr Oel an Klesch
Stadler Rail-Aktie zieht kräftig an: 2025 wieder mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Almonty-Aktie im Minus: Fortschritte in Südkorea von Buchverlusten überschattet
SMI und DAX schliesslich mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street: Analyst setzt auf die NVIDIA-Aktie
Micron Technology Q2 Income Climbs
DocMorris-Aktie im Minus: Hohe Verluste in 2025
Swatch-Aktie rutscht ab: Konzern sieht sich auch 2026 mit grossen Herausforderungen konfrontiert

Top-Rankings

Diese Länder produzieren am meisten Gold
Im Jahr 2025 wurden weltweit insgesamt über 3'700 Tonnen Gold gefördert. Welche Länder produzier ...
Bildquelle: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.