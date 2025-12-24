Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.12.2025 15:39:26

European Markets Close Flat After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - European markets ended Wednesday's shortened trading session on a flat note. However, with several markets to remain closed on Thursday and Friday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, trading volumes were quite thin, and movements somewhat lackluster.

Markets in Germany, France, the U.K., and Switzerland will remain shut on Thursday and Friday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.01%. U.K.'s FTSE 100 crept up 0.03% and France's CAC 40 settled flat. The markets in Germany and Switzerland remained shut.

In the French market, Kering climbed 1.1%. Eurofins Scientific, LVMH, Hermes International, ArcelorMittal, Carrefour and L'Oreal gained 0.3 to 0.9%.

Edenred drifted down 1.3%. Dassault Systemes, TotalEnergies, Accor, Safran, Engie and Sanofi lost 0.3 to 0.45%.

In the UK market, Schroders climbed 1.8% Pershing Square Holdings, Persimmon, Melrose Industries, Metlen Energy & Metals, Entain, F&C Investment Trust and Anglo American gained 0.6 to 1.1%.

Games Workshop and Fresnillo both ended lower by about 1.4%. Rolls-Royce Holdings ended nearly 1% down.

Admiral Group, Burberry Group, The Sage Group, Auto Trader Group and IAG closed weak by 0.6 to 1%.

Lloyds Banking Group shed 0.4% on huge volumes. The counter clocked a volume over 24.3 million shares today.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

