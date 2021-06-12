SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 09:00:00

European Hematology Association: Humoral Response to the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 Vaccine Is Impaired in Patients Receiving CAR-T or High-Intensity Immunosuppressive Therapy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine has been approved for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and is recommended for immunosuppressed patients. However, its efficacy and safety in patients undergoing immunologic cell therapy have not been well-documented. In this study, we evaluated the efficacy and safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine in patients that underwent hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy. We prospectively followed 79 vaccinated patients who were actively treated at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and monitored the safety profile and the humoral immune response to the vaccine.

EHA Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Hematology Association)

Overall, the vaccine was well-tolerated and all adverse events resolved within a few days except for one secondary graft rejection, which is still under investigation. We observed that only 36% of patients who received CAR-T therapy developed a humoral antibody response compared with 81% of patients who underwent allogeneic HCT. In addition, patients with B cell aplasia and those who received the vaccine shortly after infusion of cells were less likely to develop antibodies. Taken together, these data demonstrate that the humoral response to the BNT162b2 vaccine is significantly impaired in patients receiving CAR-T , as opposed to those after allogeneic HCT who had a good response.

Presenter:          Professor Ron Ram

Affiliation:          BMT Unit, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

Abstract:              #S285  SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF THE BNT162B2 MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE IN PATIENTS AFTER ALLOGENEIC HCT AND CD19-BASED CAR-T THERAPY – A SINGLE CENTER PROSPECTIVE COHORT STUDY

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology. The scientific program topics range from stem cell physiology and development to leukemia; lymphoma; diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells; white blood cells and platelet disorders; hemophilia and myeloma; thrombosis and bleeding disorders; as well as transfusion and stem cell transplantation.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-hematology-association-humoral-response-to-the-pfizerbiontech-bnt162b2-vaccine-is-impaired-in-patients-receiving-car-t-or-high-intensity-immunosuppressive-therapy-301309978.html

SOURCE European Hematology Association (EHA)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie: BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt auch vor Varianten - Aktien schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie profitiert: Meyer Burger ernennt Katja Tavernaro zur Nachhaltigkeitschefin
Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Daten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi und zu Venclexta/Venclyxto untermauern Wirksamkeit
ABB hält nach Aktienvernichtung noch 2,1 Prozent eigene Aktien - ABB-Aktie schliesst knapp in Grün
Credit Suisse verliert angeblich im Geschäft mit Hedgefonds an Terrain - Credit Suisse-Aktie kaum bewegt
UBS und DWS offenbar unter letzten Bietern für niederländische NN - Aktien in Grün
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Führungskräftige aus Apple Car-Projekt abgewandert - ehemaliger BMW-Topmanager geholt
Bossard-Aktie zieht an: Bossard erwartet für erstes Halbjahr deutliche Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
Facebook-Stablecoin Diem: Krypto-Projekt nur als Ergänzung zu staatlichen CBDC

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit