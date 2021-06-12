SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 09:00:00

European Hematology Association- First-Line Ibrutinib + Venetoclax Is Superior to Chlorambucil + Obinutuzumab for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocyte Lymphoma

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The combination of ibrutinib and venetoclax may be effective for treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) due to the complementary mechanisms of action of the two targeted therapies. Ibrutinib mobilizes CLL cells from the lymph nodes and inhibits cancer cell proliferation while venetoclax kills any circulating cancer cells. The GLOW study is the first randomized clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of ibrutinib + venetoclax (I+V) as a first-line fixed-duration oral treatment compared with chlorambucil + obinutuzumab (Clb+O) for untreated CLL/SLL. A total of 211 patients were recruited and randomized 1:1 with a median follow-up of 27.7 months.

European Hematology Association-Logo

Patients treated with I+V showed significantly improved progression-free survival compared with those treated with Clb+O, which was consistent across all predefined subgroups. Furthermore, the rate of undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in both bone marrow and peripheral blood was also significantly higher in the I+V arm 3 months after the end of treatment. Importantly, 84.5% of patients in this group maintained uMRD in peripheral blood at 12 months after treatment conclusion. Similarly, I+V achieved higher complete response rates and prolonged the time to subsequent therapy. Common grade ≥3 treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia (34.9%), diarrhea (10.4%), and hypertension (7.5%) for I+V. Taken together, I+V as a first-line treatment for CLL/SLL demonstrated superior efficacy compared with Clb+O with improved depth and duration of remission and tolerable safety profile.

The results of this study will be presented by Prof. Arnon Kater in the Late Breaking Oral Session on Saturday, June 12.

Presenter: Professor Arnon Kater

Affiliation: Amsterdam Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Abstract: # LB1902:FIXED-DURATION IBRUTINIB AND VENETOCLAX (I+V) VERSUS CHLORAMBUCIL PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB (CLB+O) FOR FIRST-LINE (1L) CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL): PRIMARY ANALYSIS OF THE PHASE 3 GLOW STUDY

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every year in June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organized a Virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-hematology-association--first-line-ibrutinib--venetoclax-is-superior-to-chlorambucil--obinutuzumab-for-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemiasmall-lymphocyte-lymphoma-301310009.html

SOURCE European Hematology Association (EHA)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie: BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt auch vor Varianten - Aktien schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie profitiert: Meyer Burger ernennt Katja Tavernaro zur Nachhaltigkeitschefin
Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Daten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi und zu Venclexta/Venclyxto untermauern Wirksamkeit
ABB hält nach Aktienvernichtung noch 2,1 Prozent eigene Aktien - ABB-Aktie schliesst knapp in Grün
Credit Suisse verliert angeblich im Geschäft mit Hedgefonds an Terrain - Credit Suisse-Aktie kaum bewegt
UBS und DWS offenbar unter letzten Bietern für niederländische NN - Aktien in Grün
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Führungskräftige aus Apple Car-Projekt abgewandert - ehemaliger BMW-Topmanager geholt
Bossard-Aktie zieht an: Bossard erwartet für erstes Halbjahr deutliche Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
Facebook-Stablecoin Diem: Krypto-Projekt nur als Ergänzung zu staatlichen CBDC

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit