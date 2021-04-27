|
European Chromatography Markets, 2020-2026 - Increased Demand for Generic Drugs Fueling the Market
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Chromatography Market, 2026 - Increased Demand for Generic Drugs Fueling the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European market for chromatography was valued at $1.25 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% between the two years.
This research service analyzes the European market for chromatography instruments and covers gas, liquid, and ion chromatography technologies/instruments.
Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, Benelux, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe (ROE) countries are the regions included in the scope of this research.
Benelux includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Scandinavia includes Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. ROE includes all other European countries.
Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, environmental, government, and academic research are the end users included in this research.
Gas chromatographs segment includes both laboratory and process counterparts whereas liquid and ion chromatographs includes only laboratory products.
Key Features
- Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) has had a strong impact on the region's economy. Spending on research and chromatography instruments has decreased as a result of the tourism industry, a key driver of the European economy, grinding to a halt.
- The European chromatography market is expected to recover in 2021 with a slow growth curve.
- Owing to the anticipated high industrial production following a recovery, Eastern European countries such as Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic will hold strong economic growth potential. All industries including chemicals, food & beverage, and oil and natural gas will see high demand.
- The high demand for generics will lead to increased use of liquid chromatography for conducting characterization analysis.
- Chromatography instruments are expected to be available in smaller sizes and deliver ultra-high levels of performance and separation results.
- Research indicates that manufacturers are in collaboration to make the chromatography instruments suitable for biopharmaceutical characterization.
- Companies including Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Perkin Elmer are the key market participants with a combined share of 65.2% as of 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Chromatography Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Chromatography Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Chromatography Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors - SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Demand in the Drug Approval Process
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Tighter Regulations will Drive the Need for Chromatographs
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Gas Chromatographs Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Analyzer Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Liquid Chromatographs Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Ion Chromatographs Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Shimadzu Scientific
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters Corporation
