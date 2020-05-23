Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By IGBT Packaging Type ; IGBT Power Rating ; IGBT Application ; Thyristor Application

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IGBT and thyristor market in Europe was valued at US$ 1,349.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,016.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2027. The government is taking several initiatives to boost the development of electronic components and systems. Further, increasing awareness about the rising levels of greenhouse gas emission and the negative impacts of conventional vehicles are the major factors encouraging key players to invest in electric vehicles. Various major companies are looking forward to investing in startups, which can eventually help them co-create products in the future which is likely to drive the IGBT and thyristor market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894541/?utm_source=PRN

Based on packaging type, the European IGBT and thyristor market was led by the module segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Low surge and low switching loss, high-speed switching, and reduced temperature dependence are the advantages provided by the IGBT module.



Overall size of the European IGBT and thyristor market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the European IGBT and thyristor market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the IGBT and thyristor based on all segmentation provided with respect to the European region.Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the European IGBT and thyristor industry. ABB Ltd, Infineon technologies AG, Mitsubishi Technologies AG, Rohm Co Ltd, and Fuji Electric Co Ltd. are among the key players present in the European IGBT and thyristor market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894541/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-igbt-and-thyristor-market-forecast-to-2027---covid-19-impact-and-regional-analysis-by-igbt-packaging-type--igbt-power-rating--igbt-application--thyristor-application-301064551.html

SOURCE Reportlinker