13.11.2019 17:15:00
Europe Furniture Industry Report 2019-2020 with Profiles of 1400 Manufacturers
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe plays a key role in the global furniture industry, not only in terms of production but also in terms of market and international trade values.
The European furniture sector is described through updated statistics for production, consumption, imports and exports, main factors affecting the competitiveness of producers (labour cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, research and development, innovations and policy issues) and SWOT analysis.
The study analyses the European furniture market potentials and development insights with historical data and future perspectives to 2020.
Detailed tables for furniture imports and furniture exports by country and by geographical area of origin/destination, data by furniture segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) and statistics for the European furniture manufacturing productive system are also included.
The competitive system analysis includes figures for the Top 100 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover and number of employees, the share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.
Over 1400 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employee range, email address, and website.
Key Topics Covered:
The role of Europe in the global furniture context
- Europe and Rest of the World. Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture 2013-2018
The integration process within Europe
- International furniture trade
Traditional and growing manufacturing countries within Europe and the integration of productive systems
- Importance and performance of furniture production in each country's economy
- Furniture production in Europe, 2013-2018. By area and by country.
Factors affecting the competitiveness of European furniture producers
- Labour cost and skilled labour availability
- Availability of raw materials and components. The value chain
- Investments in technology and machinery
- Research and Design
- Policy issues
The competitive system
- Top 100 major European furniture manufacturers: company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialisation, total turnover and number of employees, share of furniture on total sales
The European furniture market development
- Furniture consumption in Europe, 2013-2018. By area and by country.
Market sources: national production, European market integration, and import flows
Trade balance
- Furniture trade balance, 2013-2018
- Import penetration
- Furniture imports, 2013-2018
- Export orientation
- Furniture exports, 2013-2018
Trends in furniture sub-segments and specialization
- Furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture), 2013-2018
Future perspectives for the European furniture sector
- Furniture consumption forecasts to 2020
SWOT Analysis of the European furniture sector
COUNTRY ANALYSIS:
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom
SHORT PROFILES FOR OVER 1,400 EUROPEAN FURNITURE COMPANIES
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Companies Mentioned
- Actona
- ADOVA
- Ahrend
- Aramis Invest
- B&B
- Belfield Furnishings
- Bo Concept
- BRW Black Red White
- Calligaris
- Colombini
- COM40 Comforty
- Cotta Collection
- DFS Furniture
- Ekornes
- Flokk SBS
- Fournier
- Friul Intagli
- Howden Joinery
- Hcker Kchen
- Hls
- IKEA
- Meubles Demeyere
- Molteni
- Natuzzi
- Nobia
- Nobilia
- Nolte
- Nowy Styl
- Paged
- Poltrona Frau
- Roche Bobois
- SALM
- SBA Furniture
- Segmller
- Senab
- Tvilum
- Vitra International
- Welle Holding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a0w2i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-furniture-industry-report-2019-2020-with-profiles-of-1400-manufacturers-300957459.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
