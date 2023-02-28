SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9963 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'827 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'830 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9417 0.0%  Öl 83.9 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wells Fargo-Stratege: Das sind die Top-Anlagethemen in 2023
Februar 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Bantleon-Manager gibt Entwarnung: Schweiz dürfte tiefe Rezession vermeiden - Anleger sollten sich trotzdem positionieren
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk kämpft sich an Spitze zurück - Bernard Arnault nicht mehr reichster Mensch der Welt
Britische Finanzaufsichtsbehörde reguliert Werbung für Krypto-Firmen strenger
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Euronext NV Aktie [Valor: 24649892 / ISIN: NL0006294274]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 23:43:56

Euronext withdraws its indicative offer for Allfunds

Euronext NV
79.26 CHF 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27
Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614  
Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10  

This is a public announcement by Euronext N.V. pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Euronext withdraws its indicative offer for Allfunds

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 28 February 2023 Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced that it has informed the Board of Allfunds that Euronext withdraws its indicative offer to acquire 100% of Allfunds’ share capital.

This follows the statement regarding recent press speculations published on 22 February 20231.

CONTACT ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ir@euronext.com 
CONTACTS MEDIAmediateam@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen (Europe) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com
Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam) +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com
Pascal Brabant (Brussels) +32 2 620 15 50 pbrabant@euronext.com
Sandra Machado (Lisbon) +351 210 600 614 smachado@euronext.com
Andrea Monzani (Europe/Milan/Rome) +39 02 72 42 62 13 Italypressoffice@euronext.com
Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund (Oslo) +47 41 69 59 10 clsegerlund@euronext.com
Sarah Mound (Paris/Dublin) +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/Euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

1 https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/news/statement-regarding-recent-press-speculation

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Euronext NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16.06.22 Euronext NV Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.21 Euronext NV Buy UBS AG
09.11.21 Euronext NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.09.21 Euronext NV Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.08.21 Euronext NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Meyer Burger glänzt mit guten Nachrichten - wie geht es weiter?
28.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
28.02.23 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank nach DAX-Comeback gesucht
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Trotz Gegenreaktion bleiben die Anleger verunsichert
28.02.23 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI eini
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
28.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Leicht erholt in die neue Woche
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'567.17 19.51 BQSSMU
Short 11'799.13 13.90 I1SSMU
Short 12'241.74 8.90 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'098.35 28.02.2023 17:31:38
Long 10'662.56 18.85 A3SSMU
Long 10'446.39 13.90 A7SSMU
Long 9'997.56 8.90 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Finma stellt bei Credit Suisse schwerwiegende Mängel im Fall Greensill fest
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
Zahlenflut am Berichtstag: US-Börsen schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus-- Asiens Börsen beenden Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich
Adecco hält trotz weniger Gewinn an Vorjahresdividende fest - Adecco-Aktie schliesst schwächer
CS-Aktie schliesst in Grün: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Durchwachsener Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
NEL ASA-Aktie etwas leichter: NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz zu - Nettoverlust fällt höher aus
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: Bayer erwartet 2023 einen rückläufigen Gewinn - Zahl der Glyphosat-Schadensersatzklagen steigt weiter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten