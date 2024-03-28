Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Euronext NV Aktie [Valor: 24649892 / ISIN: NL0006294274]
28.03.2024 17:45:00

Euronext publishes its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Contacts MediaContact Investor Relations
Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 2 620 15 50+33 1 70 48 24 17
Dublin+39 02 72 42 62 13Lisbon+351 210 600 614 
Milan+39 02 72 42 62 12Oslo+47 41 69 59 10 
Paris+33 1 70 48 24 45   

Euronext publishes its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 28 March 2024 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announces that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format), including the 2023 Annual Financial Statements and Directors’ Report to the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the "AFM”), on 28 March 2024, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed in English and is available in ESEF format on Euronext’s website at:

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/financial-information/financial-reports

And at

https://www.euronext.com/en/investor-relations/annual-report-2023

Printed copies of the official version filed to the AFM in ESEF format are available at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5 1012 JW Amsterdam The Netherlands

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com 
Investor RelationsAurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 17 ir@euronext.com 
 Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ir@euronext.com  
MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com 
Europe   

 		Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 45 mediateam@euronext.com  

 
Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13 
Amsterdam Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33 amsterdampressoffice@euronext.com 
Brussels Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01 brusselspressoffice@euronext.com 
Dublin Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13 dublinpressoffice@euronext.com 
Lisbon Sandra Machado +351 91 777 68 97portugalpressoffice@euronext.com 
Milan, Rome Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56 italypressoffice@euronext.com 
Oslo Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund+47 41 69 59 10 oslopressoffice@euronext.com 
Paris, Corporate Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella+33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com 
Corporate Services Coralie Patri +33 7 88 34 27 44 parispressoffice@euronext.com 

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2023, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2024, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

