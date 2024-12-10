Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Euronext NV Aktie [Valor: 24649892 / ISIN: NL0006294274]
10.12.2024 08:30:00

Euronext announces volumes for November 2024  

Euronext NV
70.84 CHF 0.15%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Euronext announces volumes for November 2024        

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 10 December 2024– Euronext, the leading European capital market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for November 2024.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS  

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com

Investor Relations        Aurélie Cohen        +33 1 70 48 24 17         

        Judith Stein        +33 6 15 23 91 97          

MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com 

Europe        Aurélie Cohen         +33 1 70 48 24 45   

        Andrea Monzani         +39 02 72 42 62 13 

Belgium        Marianne Aalders         +32 26 20 15 01                 

France, Corporate        Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella        +33 1 70 48 24 45                 

Ireland        Andrea Monzani         +39 02 72 42 62 13                 

Italy         Ester Russom         +39 02 72 42 67 56                 

The Netherlands        Marianne Aalders         +31 20 721 41 33                 

Norway         Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund        +47 41 69 59 10                 

Portugal         Sandra Machado        +351 91 777 68 97                

Corporate Services        Coralie Patri         +33 7 88 34 27 44                  

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of September 2024, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on X (x.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/euronext)

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2024, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to  provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment


