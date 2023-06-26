Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Euronext NV Aktie [Valor: 24649892 / ISIN: NL0006294274]
26.06.2023 07:45:00

Euronext announces the sale of its 11.1% stake in LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings Limited

Euronext NV
70.84 CHF 0.15%
Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 26 20 15 01 +33 1 70 48 24 27
Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614  
Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10  
Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45      

Euronext announces the sale of its 11.1% stake in LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings Limited

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 26 June 2023 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announces it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 11.1% stake in LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings Limited ("LCH Group”), for an amount of €111 million. The completion of the transaction is expected to occur in early July 2023. The relevant authorities have been notified.

As a result, in Q3 2023 Euronext will incur a non-underlying capital gain of around €40 million, which will be exempt from tax. As a reminder, as of 31 December 2022, Euronext accounted a carrying amount of €70.6 million for its 11.1% stake in LCH SA.

This transaction results from the notification by LCH Group to Euronext of the exercise of its option to buy back Euronext’s 11.1% stake in LCH SA, following the early termination of the existing derivatives clearing agreement between Euronext and LCH SA announced on 16 January 2023.

The price has been defined by an independent expert, in accordance with the pre-agreed terms for the buy back.

Euronext and LCH SA are committed to working together to ensure an orderly migration of clearing flows from LCH SA to Euronext Clearing.


CONTACT ANALYSTS & INVESTORS ir@euronext.com
Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 27 ir@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ir@euronext.com 
CONTACTS MEDIAmediateam@euronext.com
Europe Aurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 45 mediateam@euronext.com    
  Andrea Monzani +39 02 72 42 62 13      
Amsterdam Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33 amsterdampressoffice@euronext.com    
Brussels Marianne Aalders +32 26 20 15 01 brusselspressoffice@euronext.com    
Dublin Sarah Mound +33 1 70 48 24 45 dublinpressoffice@euronext.com    
Lisbon Sandra Machado +351 210 600 614 lisbonpressoffice@euronext.com    
Milan, Rome Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56 italypressoffice@euronext.com    
Oslo Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10 CLSegerlund@euronext.com    
Paris, Corporate Sarah Mound +33 1 70 48 24 45 parispressoffice@euronext.com    
Corporate Services Coralie Patri +33 7 88 34 27 44 parispressoffice@euronext.com    

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2023, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2023, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

 

 

 

