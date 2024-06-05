Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’150 1.2%  SPI 16’141 1.0%  Dow 38’747 0.1%  DAX 18’570 0.9%  Euro 0.9713 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’033 1.6%  Gold 2’354 1.1%  Bitcoin 63’902 1.7%  Dollar 0.8942 0.4%  Öl 77.9 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas schwächer
1. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befanden sich im Depot von Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller
Rohstoffrally: Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Preisanstieg bei Metallen
Boeing-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Boeings "Starliner" startet ersten bemannten Testflug zur ISS
Suche...
0% Kommission

Euronext NV Aktie [Valor: 24649892 / ISIN: NL0006294274]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.06.2024 18:00:00

Euronext announces share repurchase programme as part of its long-term incentive plan  

finanzen.net zero Euronext NV-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Euronext NV
70.84 CHF 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Contacts MediaContact Investor Relations
Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 26 20 15 01+33 1 70 48 24 17
Dublin+39 02 72 42 62 13Lisbon+351 91 777 68 97 
Milan+39 02 72 42 67 56Oslo+47 41 69 59 10 
Paris+33 1 70 48 24 45   

Euronext announces share repurchase programme as part of its long-term incentive plan        

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 5 June 2024 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced that it will repurchase 100,000 of its own shares as part of its Long-Term Incentive plans.

This repurchase programme will be implemented and directed by an independent agent from 6 June 2024 to 21 June 2024.

This programme will be carried out in accordance with the conditions of the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Euronext on 15 May 2024.

CONTACTS  

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com 
Investor RelationsAurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 17 ir@euronext.com 
 Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 26 33 ir@euronext.com  

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €7.1 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of March 2024, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/euronext)

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2024, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Euronext NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Managing Risk With S&P 500 ESG Investments
09:36 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
09:16 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:36 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 18.49 OBSSMU
Short 12’856.28 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.59 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’150.02 05.06.2024 17:31:05
Long 11’601.73 19.22 UBSMUU
Long 11’340.00 13.87
Long 10’860.26 8.87 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittag Boden gut
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fitch lässt Rating für Covered Bonds von CS bei "AAA"
Technischer Fehler: A-Aktie von Buffett-Holding Berkshire Hathaway bricht zeitweise dramatisch ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit