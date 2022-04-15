Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
15.04.2022 10:00:00

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on 29 April 2022

Eurocastle Investment
8.60 EUR 0.58%
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED


Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450        

 

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on 29 April 2022

 

Guernsey, 15 April 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 29 April 2022 before the market opens.

 

 

 

  

 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

 

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

 

 

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

 

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


