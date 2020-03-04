<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.03.2020 18:00:00

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                      

                                        

Eurocastle to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on 6 March 2020

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Facebook Inc. / Pinterest Inc. / Snap Inc. / Twitter Inc. 52198610 % 16.00 %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 52198613 55.00 % 10.00 %
Gilead Sciences Inc. / GlaxoSmithKline ADR / Johnson & Johnson / Pfizer Inc. 52198614 59.00 % 9.00 %

Guernsey, 4 March 2020 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that it will release its financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 on Friday, 6 March 2020 before the market opens.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Eurocastle Investment Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eurocastle Investment Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:09
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
14:04
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold springt nach überraschender Fed-Zinssenkung nach oben
09:27
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
07:00
Dividend Payouts Look Meager in 2020s
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eurocastle Investment Ltd 7.20 -3.49% Eurocastle Investment Ltd

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Permira verkauft TeamViewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie im Sinkflug
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
dormakaba-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Leichter Umsatzrückgang und Ausblick gesenkt
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins
Bankaktien hinken dem Markt hinterher - Tiefe Renditen bremsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zog ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. In den USA werden am Mittwoch kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;