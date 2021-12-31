SMI 12’913 -0.1%  SPI 16’445 -0.4%  Dow 36’398 -0.3%  DAX 15’885 0.2%  Euro 1.0339 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’306 0.5%  Gold 1’815 0.0%  Bitcoin 43’098 0.1%  Dollar 0.9141 0.1%  Öl 79.6 0.4% 
Eurocastle Investment Aktie [Valor: 21236142 / ISIN: GB00B94QM994]
31.12.2021 08:00:00

Eurocastle Strategic Review Update

Eurocastle Investment
Contact:        

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450        

Eurocastle Strategic Review Update

Guernsey, 31 December 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that the strategic options for the Company remain under ongoing review by the Board as it continues to assess a number of opportunities. As a result, the Board now anticipates being in a position to provide an update at the release of the Company’s full year 2021 financial results, expected to be towards the end of Q1 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.


