Eurocastle Investment Aktie
Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results

Eurocastle Investment
7.70 EUR -1.91%
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              
Contact:        
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Hannah Crocker
Tel: +44 1481 723450        

Eurocastle Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results


Guernsey, 2 March 2023 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today will release its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

  • Adjusted Net Asset Value ("NAV”) of €10.3 million1, or €10.33 per share2, up €0.07 per share vs. Q3 2022 (up €0.54 per share vs. YE 2021) due to:

  1. Valuation movements:
    • €0.05 per share, or 6%, increase in Q4 2022 (€0.28 per share increase for FY 2022) on the real estate fund investments following the sale of the final apartment units.
    • No movement in Q4 2022 (€0.12 per share increase for FY 2022) on the NPL and other loan interests which were fully disposed of in the year.

  2. Reserve and other movements: €0.02 per share increase in Q4 2022 (€0.13 per share increase for FY 2022).

  • IFRS NAV of €22.4 million, or €22.45 per share (€32.9 million, or €17.73 per share3, as at YE 2021).

        The tables below summarise the Adjusted NAV by segment:

           
  YE 2022 NAV Q3 2022 NAV YE 2021 NAV
  €’m€ p.s. €’m€ p.s. €’m€ p.s.
Real Estate Funds 0.60.63 0.80.76 2.81.49
Italian NPLs & Other Loans -- 1.01.01 1.30.72
Net Corporate Cash4 17.117.15 16.216.27 28.815.52
Legacy German Tax Asset 4.64.67 4.64.67 --
IFRS NAV 22.422.45 22.622.72 32.917.73
          
Additional Reserves (12.1)(12.12) (12.4)(12.46) (14.8)(7.94)
          
Adjusted NAV 10.310.33 10.210.26 18.29.79
Ordinary shares outstanding 995,555 995,555 1,857,535
           
           

      As at 31 December 2022, the Company’s remaining assets mainly comprise:

  1. Two Real Estate Fund Investments with a Q4 2022 NAV of €0.6 million, or €0.63 per share, where the underlying apartments are now all sold with both funds currently in liquidation.

  2. €17.1 million of net corporate cash.

2022 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2022 Overview

During 2022, the Company made significant progress on realising its remaining assets as part of its Realisation Plan, with 96% of its YE 2021 NAV relating to investments realised in the period. As at 31 December 2022, the Company had realised 106% of the NAV of the investments reported at the time of the announcement of the Realisation Plan in November 2019.

In particular, Eurocastle disposed of the two remaining loan pools that the Company had an interest in and all remaining apartment units in its two real estate fund investments were sold. As a result, Eurocastle’s investment interests now comprise the residual net assets of its two RE Fund Investments with an NAV of €0.6 million, or 6% of the Company’s total Adjusted NAV.

In July, the Company announced the conclusion of its strategic review and the decision to relaunch the Company’s investment activity (the "Relaunch”). It also announced a tender offer to provide a liquidity opportunity for those shareholders who did not wish to participate in the Relaunch (the "Tender Offer”). The Tender Offer closed in August with 67% of eligible shares tendered, resulting in Eurocastle accepting 864,980 shares in exchange for €10.26 of cash per share, or €8.9 million in total.

Investment Realisations & Highlights

  • During 2022, the Company realised €4.8 million from its investments, of which €3.4 million came from its RE Fund Investments (~91% of their YE 2021 NAV) and €1.5 million from its minority NPL and Other Loan holdings (~109% of their YE 2021 NAV).

  • RE Redevelopment Funds - REFI II & REFI V: Both funds are now in liquidation with all apartment units sold. During 2022, Eurocastle received €3.4 million comprising (i) €1.0 million from REFI II (~70% of its YE 2021 NAV) and (ii) €2.4 million from REFI V (~103% of its YE 2021 NAV).

  • Italian NPLs & Other Loans: The Company disposed of its residual minority interest in 2 loan pools, realising €1.3 million and a further €0.2 million in distributions during the year.

  • Additional Reserves: The Company reduced these reserves from €14.8 million to €12.1 million during the year. The reduction of €2.7 million reflects €1.4 million of reserves being utilised, in line with anticipated costs, and a release of €1.3 million of the existing reserves in the year. The majority of this release relates to the legacy German tax matter following a revision to the estimated total liability. As at 31 December 2022, of the total Additional Reserves of €12.1 million, €6.5 million related to the legacy German tax matter with the balance of approximately €5.5 million in place to allow for an orderly liquidation process.

Relaunch Update

  • As at 31 December 2022 the Company has €17.1 million of net corporate cash and approximately €9.7 million of net available cash to commence seeking new investments under the new investment strategy. The Company is currently working with the Manager to finalise the structure and expects to commence investing in the coming weeks.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS TO 31 DECEMBER 2022

As at 2 March 2023, there were no material subsequent events to disclose.

   
      Income Statement for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022FY 2022Q4 2022
 € Thousands€ Thousands
Portfolio Returns  
Italian NPLs & Other Loans realised gain116                         -
Real Estate Funds realised fair value movement-                          -
Real Estate Funds unrealised fair value movement282                       48
Fair value movement on Italian investments 398                       48
Fair value movements on residual Legacy entities 9                          9
Interest income68                           58
Loss on foreign currency translation (7)(5)
Total income 468                       109
   
Operating Expenses  
Interest expense 12                             -
Manager base and incentive fees9217
Remaining operating expenses1,247243
Other operating expenses1,339260
Total expenses1,351260
   
Net loss for the period(883)(152)
€ per share(0.58)(0.15)


 Balance Sheet and Adjusted NAV Reconciliation as at 31 December 2022Italian

Investments
€ Thousands

Corporate
€ Thousands

Total
€ Thousands
Assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents-17,72117,721
 Other assets-109109
 Legacy German tax asset-4,6454,645
 Investments:   
 Real Estate Funds628-628
Total assets62822,47523,103
Liabilities   
 Trade and other payables-736736
 Manager base and incentive fees-1717
Total liabilities-753753
IFRS Net Asset Value62821,72222,350
Liquidation cash reserve-(5,537)(5,537)
Legacy German tax cash reserve-(1,888)(1,888)
Legacy German tax asset-(4,645)(4,645)
Adjusted NAV6289,65210,280
Adjusted NAV (€ per Share)0.639.6910.33

NOTICE:

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which will be available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, future commitments to sell real estate and achievement of disposal targets, availability of investment and divestment opportunities, timing or certainty of completion of acquisitions and disposals, the operating performance of our investments and financing needs. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may”, "will”, "should”, "potential”, "intend”, "expect”, "endeavor”, "seek”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "overestimate”, "underestimate”, "believe”, "could”, "project”, "predict”, "project", "continue”, "plan”, "forecast” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is limited. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, its actual results and performance may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results or stated expectations including the risks regarding Eurocastle’s ability to declare dividends or achieve its targets regarding asset disposals or asset performance.

1 In light of the Realisation Plan announced in November 2019, the Adjusted NAV as at 31 December 2022 reflects additional reserves for future costs and potential liabilities, which have not been accounted for under the IFRS NAV ("Additional Reserves”). No commitments for these future costs and potential liabilities existed as at 31 December 2022.

2 Per share calculations for Eurocastle throughout this document are based on 995,555 shares, unless otherwise stated.
3 Based on 1,857,535 shares outstanding at YE 2021.
4 Reflects corporate cash net of accrued liabilities and other assets.


