07.10.2019 09:00:00

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019



                                                                                                          
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 4 October 2019

­­­Guernsey, 7 October 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme”), it bought back 14,647 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.37 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
30/09/2019BATE3007.442,232
 XLON2,5027.4318,587
 CHIX1137.44841
 TRQX1187.44878
 Total3,0337.4322,538
01/10/2019BATE3047.422,256
 XLON2,5437.4218,867
 CHIX1087.42801
 TRQX1147.42846
 Total3,0697.4222,770
02/10/2019BATE3397.342,488
 XLON2,8047.3820,682
 CHIX0--
 TRQX1157.34844
 Total3,2587.3724,014
03/10/2019BATE3447.312,513
 XLON2,0777.3215,203
 CHIX1457.341,064
 TRQX927.34675
 Total2,6587.3219,456
04/10/2019BATE3507.302,555
 XLON2,0427.2814,863
 CHIX1477.301,073
 TRQX907.30657
 Total2,6297.2819,148

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,900,700 (equal to 34.1% of the Company’s share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,478,738 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT”. Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed between 30 September 2019 and 4 October 2019:

 Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
30/09/2019XLON77.4251.94
 XLON207.42148.40
 CHIX1137.44840.72
 TRQX1187.44877.92
 BATE3007.442,232.00
 XLON1,1027.448,198.88
 XLON1677.421,239.14
 XLON1,2067.428,948.52
  3,0337.4322,537.52
01/10/2019BATE3047.42  2,255.68
 CHIX1087.42  801.36
 TRQX1147.42  845.88
 XLON4087.42  3,027.36
 XLON2667.42  1,973.72
 XLON3257.42  2,411.50
 XLON2477.42  1,832.74
 XLON1,0437.42  7,739.06
 XLON1007.40  740.00
 XLON1547.42  1,142.68
  3,0697.4222,769.98
02/10/2019BATE2327.34  1,702.88
 BATE1077.34  785.38
 TRQX1157.34  844.10
 XLON3887.38  2,863.44
 XLON5477.38  4,036.86
 XLON3887.38  2,863.44
 XLON47.38  29.52
 XLON1317.38  966.78
 XLON867.38  634.68
 XLON1007.38  738.00
 XLON897.38  656.82
 XLON1117.38  819.18
 XLON2987.38  2,199.24
 XLON257.34  183.50
 XLON1007.34  734.00
 XLON1007.34  734.00
 XLON757.34  550.50
 XLON1007.38  738.00
 XLON1007.38  738.00
 XLON1007.38  738.00
 XLON627.38  457.56
  3,2587.3724,013.88
03/10/2019BATE1927.28  1,397.76
 BATE1527.34  1,115.68
 CHIX1457.34  1,064.30
 TRQX927.34   675.28
 XLON2807.28  2,038.40
 XLON767.28  553.28
 XLON1427.28  1,033.76
 XLON417.28  298.48
 XLON337.30  240.90
 XLON317.30  226.30
 XLON697.30  503.70
 XLON197.30  138.70
 XLON497.30  357.70
 XLON1,3007.34  9,542.00
 XLON377.30  270.10
  2,6587.3219,456.34
04/10/2019XLON6117.30  4,460.30
 XLON4277.26  3,100.02
 XLON3977.26  2,882.22
 BATE3507.30  2,555.00
 XLON2507.30  1,825.00
 XLON2227.26  1,611.72
 XLON1007.30  730.00
 CHIX987.30  715.40
 TRQX907.30  657.00
 CHIX497.30  357.70
 XLON307.26  217.80
 XLON57.26  36.30
  2,6297.2819,148.46

