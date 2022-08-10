Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 0.1%  SPI 14'447 0.3%  Dow 32'774 -0.2%  DAX 13'712 1.3%  Euro 0.9730 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'754 1.0%  Gold 1'798 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'591 2.1%  Dollar 0.9415 -1.3%  Öl 95.7 -0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

Eurocastle Investment Aktie [Valor: 21236142 / ISIN: GB00B94QM994]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.08.2022 17:30:00

Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer

Eurocastle Investment
9.25 EUR 2.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450        

 

Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer

Guernsey, 10 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that the tender offer announced on 8 July 2022 to repurchase up to 1,286,181 shares at a price of €10.26 per ordinary share has settled. The Company repurchased 864,980 shares for a total tender of €8.9 million, excluding fees and expenses. All repurchased shares will be cancelled by the Company, resulting in 992,555 shares in issue, which remain listed on Euronext (ECT.NA).

NOTICE: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

 

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Eurocastle Investment Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eurocastle Investment Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

16:37 Vontobel: Pharmakonzerne auf Einkaufstour
14:04 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
13:20 Volkswagen bestätigt Ausblick
10:16 SMI benötigt neue Impulse
09:29 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend gesucht
07:18 MarketFlow Live - Unity x Applovin🎮 Stocks📉 Focus: US CPI, EURUSD, Oil🎢 Earnings: Disney, Lenovo💻
05:58 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Pullback auf 13’000 Punkte? / Apple – Vor dem Widerstand
05:30 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
09.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.15 18.46 XSSMDU
Short 11'911.17 12.62 SSSMVU
Short 12'391.04 8.15 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.70 10.08.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'708.26 18.77 XSSMKU
Long 10'411.08 12.91 WSSM8U
Long 9'977.60 8.62 VSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Skeptischer Barclays-Kommentar
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Verlust trotz Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI geht leichter in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Plug Power-Aktie legt an der NASDAQ dennoch zweistellig zu: Plug Power weitet Verluste aus
Tesla-Kunde empört: Tesla verringert Reichweite und fordert 4'500 US-Dollar für erneute Freischaltung
Munich Re-Aktie legt zu: Munich Re übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen
Big Pharma in China: Roche, Novartis & Co. im Wettlauf um einen schnell wachsenden Markt
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt: Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe wegen Twitter-Rechtsstreit - Erste Tesla Semi bis Ende des Jahres
Vor US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin hält sich über 23'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten