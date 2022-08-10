|
10.08.2022 17:30:00
Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer
Eurocastle announces settlement of Tender Offer
Guernsey, 10 August 2022 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces that the tender offer announced on 8 July 2022 to repurchase up to 1,286,181 shares at a price of €10.26 per ordinary share has settled. The Company repurchased 864,980 shares for a total tender of €8.9 million, excluding fees and expenses. All repurchased shares will be cancelled by the Company, resulting in 992,555 shares in issue, which remain listed on Euronext (ECT.NA).
NOTICE: This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity with the aim to build a Southern European speciality finance and real estate platform. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.
