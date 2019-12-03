<
03.12.2019 08:00:00

Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn:  Mark Woodall
Tel:  +44 1481 723450                                                              

Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019

Guernsey, 3 December 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) today announces the results of its General Meeting held yesterday, 2 December 2019. All ordinary and extraordinary business tabled before the meeting in accordance with the November 2019 Tender Offer Circular (the "Circular”) and Notice of the General Meeting (the "Notice”) circulated to shareholders on 18 November 2019 was approved. A copy of the Circular and the Notice are available on Eurocastle’s website at www.eurocastleinv.com under the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Proposed NPL Sale is now unconditional and is expected to close on 16 December 2019. The Tender Offer, which is subject to the closing of the Proposed NPL Sale, is expected to close on 17 December 2019.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle” or the "Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the "Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

