EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GENE EXPRESSION TEST FOR BREAST CANCER ENDOPREDICT®

Expansion in the oncology segment

Development of Eurobio Scientific proprietary product portfolio

Increase of international exposure

Paris, 7th May 2024 – 06:30 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, announces the signing on May 7th, 2024 of an agreement to acquire all rights to second generation gene expression test for breast cancer EndoPredict® from Myriad Genetics. Consequently to this acquisition, Eurobio Scientific will grant Myriad Genetics a license for the manufacture, sale and distribution of the EndoPredict® Breast Cancer Prognosis Test for laboratory developed tests (LDT) that is mostly performed in the United States of America. In addition, Myriad Genetics will grant Eurobio Scientific a license for the manufacture, sale and distribution of Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Kit Test.

This acquisition and these agreements will allow Eurobio Scientific to complete its oncology portfolio with proprietary and distribution products. It will also strengthen its geographical footprint, mainly in Europe. Completion of this operation is expected in July 2024.

EndoPredict® is a highly accurate second-generation multigene expression test for early-stage breast cancer. It provides crucial information to guide treatment decisions for patients with early-stage, hormone receptor-positive (RE-positive) and HER2-negative breast cancer. It predicts the risk of breast cancer recurrence (reappearance) up to 15 years after the initial diagnosis, helping clinicians determine whether a patient is at high or low risk for recurrence.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.



Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.



For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com



The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.



Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



