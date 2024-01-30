Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'443 0.1%  SPI 14'889 0.1%  Dow 38'392 0.2%  DAX 16'972 0.2%  Euro 0.9355 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'663 0.5%  Gold 2'035 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'374 0.3%  Dollar 0.8630 0.2%  Öl 83.0 0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515Tesla11448018Kuros32581411
Top News
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien profitieren: Exportdaten geben Aktien von Uhrenherstellern auftrieb
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Earning Season - Fed-Meeting - Novartis: es wird viel erwartet
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Dienstagnachmittag
Super Micro Computer-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Super Micro Computer kann mit starkem Ausblick überzeigen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar wenig verändert - zum Schweizer Franken ebenfalls kaum bewegt
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Diaxonhit Aktie [Valor: 35672374 / ISIN: FR0013240934]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2024 17:45:00

Eurobio Scientific: FISCAL YEAR 2023, STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION OF THE GROUP

finanzen.net zero Diaxonhit-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Diaxonhit
15.72 EUR 1.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FISCAL YEAR 2023, STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION OF THE GROUP

  • Continued total year growth in core business revenues, up 39%
  • Successful deployment of the Group's strategy:
    • Proprietary products up at 30% of revenues
    • Internationalization, with 38% of revenues now generated outside of France
  • Acquisition of DID in Italy effective as of July 1st, 2023
  • Acquisition of Alpha Biotech, GenDx distributor, effective as of January 3rd, 2024

Paris, January 30, 2024 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today presents its consolidated annual revenues for the period ending December 31, 2023.

Strong growth of core business at +39%

Eurobio Scientific recorded revenues of €130.1 million for its core business at the end of 2023. Activities linked to the detection of COVID are now integrated to the core business (respiratory panels) and represent approximately €6 million for 2023.
In 2022, the Group generated sales of €152.6 million. Excluding non-recurring sales from the COVID business (€59.1m), growth for 2023 therefore reached +39%.

On a comparable proforma basis, i.e. excluding perimeter effects linked to acquisitions and non-recurring items, growth of the core business remained dynamic, at +12%.

in €mH1 20222023 change. / coreat constant scope
 TOTALCOVIDcore 
Revenues152.659.193.5130.1+39%+12%
unaudited       

Successful deployment of the Group's strategy

The Group is successfully pursuing its strategy of targeted geographic and technological expansion, with the ambition of becoming a major international company in the specialty diagnostics market, providing its customers with a comprehensive molecular diagnostics offering, including its own solutions and those of its partners.

  • Share of proprietary products at 30% of revenues

The share of proprietary products represents 30% of revenues (compared to 18% of core revenues in 2022), thanks in particular to the contribution of GenDx, consolidated in the Group's financial statements as of October 1st, 2022.

  • Continued international expansion

International sales represents 38% of 2023 revenues (against 25% of core business revenues in 2022). This increase is mainly due to the new acquisitions made over the past year in Belgium (BMD), the Netherlands (GenDx) and Italy (DID) as well as increasing cross-selling of the Group's own products.

Integration and international strategy continues in 2024 with the acquisition of the UK company Alpga Biotech that has been the distributor of GenDx for more than 20 years.

Outlook

With the confirmation of the strategic priorities chosen over the last few years, the Eurobio Scientific Group will continue to expand on its three pillars: development of proprietary products, internationalisation and new markets expansion.

Next financial meeting
2023 annual results : April 10, 2024, after market closes

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.
Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.



For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com



The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris
Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.
Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP




Contacts


Eurobio Scientific Group
Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO
Olivier Bosc, Deputy CEO/ CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 79 64 80		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 68 68 - eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Diaxonhit SA Act Porteur-Nominatif provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diaxonhit SA Act Porteur-Nominatif provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:27 Luxusgüter immer noch gefragt, aber mit regionalen Unterschieden
14:56 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12:08 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
12:00 Transition from 28D TIIE to TIIE de Fondeo (F-TIIE) for Cleared MXN Interest Rate Swaps
11:46 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
09:58 Marktüberblick: Bayer unter Druck
09:05 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
09:00 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
07:34 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Ausbruch bestätigt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'892.47 19.36 CRSSMU
Short 12'142.37 13.52 F1SSMU
Short 12'609.35 8.69 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'443.13 30.01.2024 17:31:57
Long 10'907.52 18.13 SSRM2U
Long 10'689.07 13.60 SSQMTU
Long 10'263.10 9.00 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Porsche am 24.01.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Besser als Warren Buffett und Cathie Wood: Finanz-Blogger Eddy Elfenbein sorgt in Anlegerkreisen für grosses Staunen
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
Holcim-Aktie zieht an: Holcim will Nordamerikageschäft an US-Börse bringen - Europa-Chef wird neuer CEO
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag stärker
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär schreibt wohl Millionenbetrag ab
Erholung nach 6-Wochen-Tief: Euro holt Verluste etwas auf - Kaum Bewegung zum Franken
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Kinarus-Aktie +280 Prozent: Kinarus will Konkurs durch Zusammenschluss mit Curatis vermeiden
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit