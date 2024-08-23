|
Eurobattery Minerals publishes Q2 report for 2024 coinciding with the Strategic Project submission for Hautalampi
Stockholm, 23 August 2024 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its report for the second quarter 2024.
“Q2 was a quarter filled with important events, starting off with the submission of the Environmental Permit Application for the Hautalampi battery mineral mine project in Finland in April. We also announced that the Company would apply for Hautalampi to become a strategic project under the CRMA and we have just submitted that application before the publication of this half-year report. So, things are really on track with our Finnish project,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, regarding the second quarter of 2024.
Strategic and operational highlights Q2 2024
Key financial figures for Q2 2024
Significant events after the period
Detailed financial information
The Q2 report for 2024 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2024-08-23 03:00 PM CEST.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se
|
1974153 23.08.2024 CET/CEST