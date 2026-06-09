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Eurobattery Minerals Aktie 47266697 / SE0012481570

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09.06.2026 22:35:03

Eurobattery Minerals publishes Annual Report 2025

Eurobattery Minerals
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EQS-Media / 09.06.2026 / 22:35 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 9 June 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its Annual Report for 2025.

The Annual Report describes a year of significant progress for Eurobattery Minerals. During 2025, the Company continued advancing the Hautalampi battery mineral project in Finland while taking a major strategic step through the acquisition of a majority stake in the San Juan tungsten project in Spain.

Subsequent to the reporting period, Eurobattery Minerals further strengthened its position through the submission of applications for Strategic Project status under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) for both Hautalampi and San Juan, the publication of the first Sustainability Report for Hautalampi, the initiation of final engineering work at San Juan, and the securing of a financing facility of up to SEK 60 million, sufficient to meet the Company’s working capital requirements and financing needs for at least the next 24 months.

“2025 was a year in which we transformed Eurobattery Minerals from a company focused primarily on exploration into a company with a clear pathway towards production. With San Juan, Hautalampi and a strengthened financial position, we have established a strong platform for the next phase of development. Our focus now is on execution, project advancement and creating long-term value through responsibly mined minerals from Europe, for Europe,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Highlights during 2025

For the Hautalampi battery mineral project in Finland:

  • Final approval of the zoning plan by the City Council of Outokumpu.
  • Continued progress in the Environmental Permit Application process.
  • Letter of Intent signed with ABB regarding future electrification, automation, and digital solutions.
  • Memorandum of Understanding signed with Terrafame regarding potential refining of nickel and cobalt concentrates within Europe.

For the San Juan tungsten project in Spain:

  • Acquisition of a majority stake in Tungsten San Juan SL.
  • Strengthening and expansion of the project team.
  • Extension of the mining licence by 30 years.

Significant events after the financial year

  • Strategic Project applications under the CRMA submitted for both Hautalampi & San Juan.
  • Publication of the first Sustainability Report for the Hautalampi project.
  • Final engineering programme initiated at the San Juan tungsten project.
  • Financing facility of up to SEK 60 million secured with Loft Capital.
  • Independent research coverage of the Company initiated by Mangold Fondkommission.

Detailed financial information

The 2025 Annual Report of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes its Annual Reports in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the Swedish version of the report shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the transition to a more sustainable society.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2342736  09.06.2026 CET/CEST

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