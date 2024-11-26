Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants



EQS-Media / 26.11.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 26 November 2024 – Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 28 November 2024. Euroclear’s record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 2 December 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder’s VP account/depot on 4 December 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO6 (Ticker: BAT TO6) is on 4 December 2024 and they will be traded until and including 20 May 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: info@augment.se