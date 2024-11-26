Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.11.2024 19:05:06

Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants

Eurobattery Minerals
0.11 SEK 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 26.11.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 26 November 2024 – Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 28 November 2024. Euroclear’s record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 2 December 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder’s VP account/depot on 4 December 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO6 (Ticker: BAT TO6) is on 4 December 2024 and they will be traded until and including 20 May 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

26.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Internet: www.eurobatteryminerals.com
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2038791

 
End of News EQS Media

2038791  26.11.2024 CET/CEST

