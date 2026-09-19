Eurobattery Minerals Aktie 47266697 / SE0012481570
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19.09.2026 13:15:03
Eurobattery Minerals AB has received information regarding court judgment and criminal suspicion concerning the CEO
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Stockholm, 19 September 2026 – The Board of Directors of Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the Board has received information that the Company’s CEO and board member, Roberto García Martínez, has been convicted of fraud by a judgment in Spain. The judgment relates to circumstances connected to an investment in a mining operation in Sierra Leone in 2011.
The judgment was subsequently reviewed by the Tribunal Supremo (Supreme Court of Spain), which rendered its judgment on 21 January 2026, and is final. The sentence includes two years’ imprisonment, a fine, and joint and several liability for damages of USD 3.46 million.
A subsequent enforcement decision by the Provincial Court of Bizkaia dated 21 April 2026, as confirmed by a final order dated 29 May 2026, suspended the enforcement of the prison sentence for a probationary period of five years. The suspension is subject to conditions, including monthly payments during the suspension period and payment of 60 per cent of the civil liability amount into the court’s account by the end of that period. Failure to comply with the conditions may result in revocation of the suspension and enforcement of the custodial sentence. The remaining findings of the judgment remain in force.
The Company has furthermore received information that the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten) has served notice of suspected criminal conduct on Roberto García Martínez in respect of three counts of aggravated insider dealing relating to transactions in the Company’s financial instruments.
The Board is investigating the situation and considering appropriate measures. The Company will provide further information in due course.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 19 September 2026, 01:10 pm CEST.
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About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
19.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2401854 19.09.2026 CET/CEST
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