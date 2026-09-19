Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’787 -1.2%  SPI 19’515 -0.9%  Dow 51’683 -0.2%  DAX 25’304 -1.6%  Euro 0.9441 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’236 -1.4%  Gold 4’380 0.9%  Bitcoin 66’738 5.9%  Dollar 0.8230 0.0%  Öl 103.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Warum Large Caps zum Jahresende im Vorteil sein könnten
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Tipp fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Diese Farbe lässt Bewerber intelligent, effizient und seriös aussehen
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Samstagmittag entwickeln
Adecco-Aktie: Moody's bestätigt "Baa1"-Kreditrating - Ausblick auf "negativ" gesenkt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Eurobattery Minerals Aktie 47266697 / SE0012481570

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.09.2026 13:15:03

Eurobattery Minerals AB has received information regarding court judgment and criminal suspicion concerning the CEO

Eurobattery Minerals
0.02 EUR -15.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 19.09.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 19 September 2026 – The Board of Directors of Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) hereby announces that the Board has received information that the Company’s CEO and board member, Roberto García Martínez, has been convicted of fraud by a judgment in Spain. The judgment relates to circumstances connected to an investment in a mining operation in Sierra Leone in 2011.

The judgment was subsequently reviewed by the Tribunal Supremo (Supreme Court of Spain), which rendered its judgment on 21 January 2026, and is final. The sentence includes two years’ imprisonment, a fine, and joint and several liability for damages of USD 3.46 million.

A subsequent enforcement decision by the Provincial Court of Bizkaia dated 21 April 2026, as confirmed by a final order dated 29 May 2026, suspended the enforcement of the prison sentence for a probationary period of five years. The suspension is subject to conditions, including monthly payments during the suspension period and payment of 60 per cent of the civil liability amount into the court’s account by the end of that period. Failure to comply with the conditions may result in revocation of the suspension and enforcement of the custodial sentence. The remaining findings of the judgment remain in force.

The Company has furthermore received information that the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten) has served notice of suspected criminal conduct on Roberto García Martínez in respect of three counts of aggravated insider dealing relating to transactions in the Company’s financial instruments.

The Board is investigating the situation and considering appropriate measures. The Company will provide further information in due course.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 19 September 2026, 01:10 pm CEST.

Language versions
Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, German, Spanish, and Galician for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com. for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts
Jan Olof Arnbom – Chairman of the Board
E-mail: jan-olof@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB.
Phone: +46 (0)8 503 015 50
E-mail: ca@mangold.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

19.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2401854  19.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Minerals

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eurobattery Minerals

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Logo WHS FINANCE26 in Frankfurt: Zwei Tage geballtes Finanzwissen zum Greifen nah
18.09.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2026
18.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ende der Korrektur?
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
17.09.26 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’419.11 19.37 S9B1DU
Short 14’704.10 13.95 SGQBEU
Short 15’246.88 9.00 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’786.72 18.09.2026 17:31:17
Long 13’261.16 19.64 SPBO2U
Long 12’949.21 13.67 SA2BCU
Long 12’402.16 8.91 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefer: Eröffnung von neuem US-Forschungszentrum - EU-Empfehlung für Ocrevus bei Kindern erhalten
Sandoz-Aktie zieht an: Zulassung für Semaglutid-Generikum in Kanada erhalten - Konkurrenz für Novo Nordisk?
Nestlé-Aktie rutscht ab: Putin entzieht Nestlé die Kontrolle in Russland
KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin erholt sich von Dämpfer – Kurs über 80'000 US-Dollar
DAX 40-Papier Bayer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Bayer-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Rheinmetall am Nachmittag zu
Warnung von Kiyosaki: Historischer Crash im Anmarsch - so positioniert er sich

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 38/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.