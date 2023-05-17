Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'421 1.2%  DAX 15'951 0.3%  Euro 0.9741 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 0.2%  Gold 1'982 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'579 1.4%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 76.8 2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese US-Aktien hatte die UBS im ersten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Ausblick: Alibaba öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Berkshire Hathaway: So sah das Depot von Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2023: Grosser Abverkauf von Rivian-Aktien
Kritik an KI-Trend: Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger skeptisch gegenüber ChatGPT & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853On113454047Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Sonova1254978Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

EURO RESSOURCES Aktie [Valor: 390953 / ISIN: FR0000054678]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2023 22:30:00

EURO Ressources: Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend

EURO RESSOURCES
3.19 EUR 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen
 NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

 

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

 

PARIS, France, May 17, 2023: EURO RESSOURCES S.A. ("EURO” or "the Company”) (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 17, 2023, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 17, 2023. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors. Also, Mr. Tidiane Barry and Ms. Sophie Hallé have been reappointed to the office of Directeur Général and Directeur Général Délégué respectively.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 17, 2023 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.25 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company’s shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 6, 2023, the dividend record date will be June 7, 2023, and the dividend payment date will be on June 8, 2023.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel Gold mine production in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, a silver stream from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation ("Orezone”) and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. The existing royalty on Rosebel held by EURO will remain an obligation of IAMGOLD Corporation (« IAMGOLD »). The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned by Orea Mining Corp. The silver stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone’s Bombore mine, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. ("IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned 90% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at May 17, 2023, IAMGOLD France held 56,242,153 shares representing 112,300,344 voting rights or 94.38% of the voting rights of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur Général

Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.net		Sophie Hallé

Directeur Général Délégué

Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu EURO RESSOURCES S.A.Act.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EURO RESSOURCES S.A.Act.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.