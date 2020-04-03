Euro Manganese Provides COVID-19 Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) ("EMN” or the "Company") provides an update on its operations and mitigation measures at its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, and on the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 (CV-19) outbreak.

Marco Romero, EMN’s CEO stated: "To date, neither the Company nor its network of consultants and contractors have experienced any incidences of CV-19 contagion. Our Project remains largely unaffected. We are doing well under the circumstances. Our Company places the safety and wellbeing of its employees, consultants, contractors and local community residents as its highest priority, and is actively monitoring and responding to the CV-19 situation. We take this health crisis very seriously and we are being extra cautious. We are following all applicable rules and guidelines.”

"Our company is resolute. We are moving ahead prudently with our most important work, in order to meet the expectations, schedules and needs of our prospective customers. We know our project is important for the Czech Republic, Europe and our customers.”

EMN’s short term priorities are:

1) Ongoing discussions and negotiations with potential customers, as well as strategic and financial partners, including those related to funding of the Project and its proposed demonstration plant;

2) negotiation of value-adding operational, financial and commercial arrangements;

3) preparation of the Feasibility Study; and

4) importantly, finalization of our Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) filings, for which the next step is the submission of the EIA Project Notification (project description) in Q2 2020.

"Our entire team is working from home and all collaborative activities are taking place online. We are well served by effective modern communications and information technology,” Mr. Romero said.

"We are fortunately in a phase of our project where most of the work can be conducted remotely. We have already completed four years of very extensive field work and studies on the Chvaletice Manganese Project site, well before such activities would have become difficult to impossible to perform due to the strict CV-19 containment regulations now in effect in the Czech Republic. The engineering and laboratory test work for our feasibility study continues to advance in China, where our service providers are back at work, after being down for almost two months.”

"We have aggressively tightened spending and are focusing our efforts and resources on mission-critical activities in order to address the key, near-term development milestones listed above. We remain productive and are advancing satisfactorily with the work at hand. Activities that are less time-sensitive or strategic in nature have been suspended. The proposed development of the Chvaletice demonstration plant is temporarily on-hold."

"We are confident that the measures we are implementing will allow us to maintain a reasonable pace of progress and set the stage for us to fast-track the development of this important project once we emerge from this global health crisis, for the benefit of our shareholders and all stakeholders.”

EMN will provide regular updates on progress and its project development schedule.

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company focused on the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The Project will recycle historic mine tailings that host Europe’s largest manganese deposit and result in an environmental remediation of this site. The European Union is emerging as a major electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN's goal is to become the preferred supplier of sustainably produced ultra-high-purity manganese products for the lithium-ion battery industry and for producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

