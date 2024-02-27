Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Euro Manganese Aktie
Euro Manganese Confirms Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese
0.08 CAD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company") filed its Fiscal First Quarter 2024 financial reports on February 14, 2024 and will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. The content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca.

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences
 North AmericaUK/Europe
DateTuesday, March 12, 2024Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time8:30am PST | 11:30am EST3:30pm GMT | 4:30pm CET
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TFurU9rFRBWpGFmhldaW6g


CALL #2 – For Australian and North American Audiences
 AustraliaNorth America
DateWednesday, March 13, 2024Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Time9:00am AEDT | 6:00am AWST3:00pm PST | 6:00pm EST
Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_50jDmkPkQAmThkIZhU_oYg

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688

LodeRock Advisors
Neil Weber
Investor and Media Relations – North America
+1 (647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations - Australia
+61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca


