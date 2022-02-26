SMI 11’987 3.0%  SPI 15’154 2.9%  Dow 34’059 2.5%  DAX 14’567 3.7%  Euro 1.0443 0.8%  EStoxx50 3’971 3.7%  Gold 1’889 -0.8%  Bitcoin 36’337 2.4%  Dollar 0.9261 0.1%  Öl 98.6 -0.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
26.02.2022 03:07:46

Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 25, 2022. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.

In respect of election of the Company's directors, all five management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:

NomineeTotal Votes
Cast		Votes For% ForVotes Withheld
(Abstained)		% Withheld
(Abstained)
John Webster132,618,49796,614,24272.8536,004,25527.15
Matthew P. James132,618,497114,465,60386.3118,152,89413.69
David B. Dreisinger132,618,497130,676,40298.541,942,0951.46
Gregory P. Martyr132,618,497103,392,11577.9629,226,38122.04
Thomas M. Stepien132,618,497132,239,70299.71378,7950.29


Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:

 Total VotesVotes For% ForVotes Against% AgainstVotes
Withheld
/Abstained
Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company

133,353,400133,100,99699.81NilNil252,404
Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)

132,618,497132,306,37499.76309,9230.232,200
Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(2)

132,618,497132,279,84399.74316,4540.2422,200
Resolution 5 – for purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 of the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"), ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (3)132,618,497132,323,74999.78270,5480.2024,200


 (1)In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan (Resolution 3) by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 3 was 129,031,254, of which 128,719,131 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.76% of the total votes cast, and 309,923 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.24% of the total votes cast.
 (2)In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the amendments to the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,587,243 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast for Resolution 4 was 129,031,254, of which 128,692,600 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 99.74% of the total votes cast, and 316,454 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.25% of the total votes cast.
 (3)In accordance with the rules of the ASX, the Company is required to disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ("EBRD") or any associates of EBRD. No votes were cast in favour of Resolution 5 by EBRD or any associates of EBRD, which results in a total of 132,618,497 Shares being voted in connection with Resolution 5.


In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

NomineeTotal Proxies ReceivedProxy directed to vote ForProxy directed to vote AgainstProxy directed to AbstainedProxy could vote at their discretion
Resolution 1 –
Election of directors:		     
John Webster130,842,49794,838,242N/A36,004,255Nil
Matthew P. James130,842,497112,689,603N/A18,152,894Nil
David B. Dreisinger130,842,497128,900,402N/A1,942,095Nil
Gregory P. Martyr130,842,497101,616,115N/A29,226,382Nil
Thomas M. Stepien130,842,497130,463,702N/A378,795Nil
Resolution 2 – Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company131,577,400131,324,996N/A252,404Nil
Resolution 3 – Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)127,255,254126,943,131309,9232,200Nil
Resolution 4 – Approval of Amendments to the Company's Stock Option Plan(1)

127,255,254126,916,600316,45422,200Nil
Resolution 5 – Ratification and approval of the issuance of 17,800,000 Shares pursuant to a Placement with the EBRD (2)130,842,497130,547,749270,54824,200Nil

 

 (1)Excludes 3,587,243 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.
 (2)Excludes nil votes by EBRD or any associates of EBRD.


A total of 132,618,497 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors and for resolutions 3, 4 and 5 above, representing approximately 35.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 133,353,400 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 2 above, representing approximately 35.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Euro Manganese Inc.
 
Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 747 229 66 88

E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca
Fausto Taddei
Vice President, Corporate Development
& Corporate Secretary
+604-681-1010 ext. 105
  
Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
  

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Die Ukraine-Krise beschäftigt nach wie vor die Märkte. Die aktuelle Situation erinnert an die Umstände des kalten Krieges. Wie reagiert die Börse auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse? Nach kurzen Abwärtstrends haben sich die Kurse bereits wieder stabilisiert.

Sind in naher Zukunft noch weitere Kurseinbrüche aufgrund der Unsicherheit am Markt denkbar? Ist der Westen abhängig vom Rohstofflieferanten Russland? Durch die Sanktionen und dem Stopp der Nord Stream 2 Pipeline könnten sich die Energie und Rohstoffpreise in der nächsten Zeit erhöhen. Steigen durch die Krise die Gas- bzw. Rohstoffpreise drastisch an?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem gibt Alexander Berger eine Einschätzung darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken die aktuelle Lage bietet.

Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.02.22 Puma rechnet 2022 mit Wachstum – Aktionäre nicht überzeugt
25.02.22 Börsen im Kriegsmodus
25.02.22 Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV
25.02.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
25.02.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Doppel-Top im Chart / Nestlé – Rückfall in den Abwärtstrend?
24.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Ein starkes Paar - BRC mit fixer Laufzeit auf zwei Basiswerte
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Swiss Re verzeichnet Milliardengewinn - trotz teuren Naturkatastrophen
Holcim-Aktie springt an: 2021 deutliches Plus bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- SMI geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX hält letztlich 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
GAZPROM-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Russischer Gastransit durch Ukraine nach Europa wird fortgesetzt
Sberbank-Aktie auf Verkaufszetteln: Auch russische Sberbank von Sanktionen der US-Regierung betroffen
Bullishe Prognose: FSInsight-Experten halten Bitcoin-Kurs von 200'000 US-Dollar für realistisch
Givaudan-Aktie nach Zahlenvorlage belastet: Lohnt sich nun ein Einstieg in das Papier?
Wieso der Euro unter Druck gerät - Schweizer Franken gesucht
Nestlé-Aktie stärker: Nestlé schliesst zeitweise ukrainische Werke und Lager
Idorsia-Aktie fester: EU-Zulassungsempfehlung für Schlafmittel Quviviq erhalten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit