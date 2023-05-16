|
16.05.2023 23:05:00
Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") announces that the Company has granted stock options ("Options") to its directors, officers, and employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,868,251 common shares ("Shares") of the Company. Of these, 1,708,696 Options have been granted to directors, 1,271,739 Options have been granted to officers, and 1,887,816 Options have been granted to employees. The Options are exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of CAD$0.4775 per Share, being the issuance price of the last equity capital fundraising in February 2022. The Options will vest one-third on each of the first, second, and third anniversaries of the date of grant of May 15, 2023.
About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|125934597
|50.00 %
|17.50 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Lonza Group N / Zurich Insurance Group AG
|125934598
|65.00 %
|13.40 %
|ICE Brent Crude Oil Front Month Future / NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Front Month Future
|125934599
|65.00 %
|12.80 %
The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.
Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSXV and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.
Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inquiries
Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688
Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1 (604) 312-7546
lburgess@mn25.ca
Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Euro Manganese Inc Registered Shs Reg S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Euro Manganese Inc Registered Shs Reg S
Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich leichter -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Abgaben Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Die US-Börsen tendierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach Unten. In Fernost waren am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu erkennen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}