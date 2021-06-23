SMI 11’982 -0.1%  SPI 15’383 0.0%  Dow 33’946 0.2%  DAX 15’636 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’123 0.3%  Gold 1’779 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’747 2.5%  Dollar 0.9183 0.1%  Öl 74.7 -0.2% 

Euro Manganese Aktie [Valor: 41208103 / ISIN: CA29872T1003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.06.2021 00:17:59

Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options

Euro Manganese
0.46 CAD -4.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN"), announces that it has granted stock options to certain employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of $0.59 per common share. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

The Company also announces the cancellation of 484,669 unvested stock options held by former employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

About Euro Manganese:

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

This announcement was authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Euro Manganese Inc. 
Marco A. RomeroFausto Taddei
President & CEOVice President, Corporate Development
+1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 101& Corporate Secretary +1 (604)-681-1010 ext. 105
  
Media inquiries: 
Ron Shewchuk 
Director of Communications 
+1 604-781-2199 

E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca
Company Address:  
#709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

 


﻿

Nachrichten zu Euro Manganese Inc Registered Shs Reg S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Euro Manganese Inc Registered Shs Reg S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

22.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
22.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Technologie Titel mit attraktiven Renditen
22.06.21 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Rally fort
22.06.21 SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
22.06.21 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Abprall am 50er-EMA / Julius Bär – Seitwärtsphase geht weiter
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Plug Power-Aktie stark gefragt: Plug Power macht mehr Umsatz
US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst niedriger -- DAX zum Handelsende leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Zur-Rose-Aktie dreht nach Bericht zu e-Rezepten deutlich ins Minus - CEO bemängelt zu langsame Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen
BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: BioNTech will schnell auf neue Virus-Varianten reagieren können
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Mark Mobius: Ruckzug der Notenbanken "wäre sehr schlecht für die Märkte"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit