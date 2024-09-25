Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Euro Manganese Aktie [Valor: 41208103 / ISIN: CA29872T1003]
25.09.2024

Euro Manganese announces appointment of Ms. Ludivine Wouters as Non-Executive Director. Gregory Martyr steps down from the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that it will appoint Ms. Ludivine Wouters as a non-executive Director to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

Ms. Wouters is based in France and has experience in European policy on mining and minerals, including critical raw materials, which will be invaluable to the Company as it moves forward with the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project (the "Project") in the Czech Republic.

Ludivine is currently managing partner of Latitude Five where she oversees the Mining and Minerals practice. As a strategy, governance, and policy adviser with expertise in transaction management, regulatory affairs, government relations and permitting, she assists natural resources companies and investors. She also works on technical assistance programs for States, focusing on mining and minerals policy, governance, and taxation, and assists donor agencies, policy shapers and other stakeholders in the definition and implementation of critical minerals and responsible sourcing priorities.

Ludivine has experience in political risk insurance and significant legal experience in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets with leading international firms in Paris, and she also worked for an emerging markets investment bank in London. Ludivine holds a Master in Business Law with Honours from Université Panthéon Assas (Paris II) and a JD in Law with Honours from Université Panthéon Sorbonne (Paris I) and is called to the Bar in Paris. In 2013, she was nominated by her peers to be one of 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Ludivine is currently a Visiting Fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Ms. Wouters’ appointment will not take effect until she has obtained a director identification number ("DIN") from the Australian Business Registry Services. The timing for the issue of the DIN is expected to be no more than 30 days.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented: "We welcome Ludivine to our Board. Ludivine is EU based, active in European minerals policy and responsible sourcing initiatives and well connected to a variety of stakeholders in this space, adding tremendous depth to our collective skills and experience. Ludivine’s skills are highly relevant, and we look forward to her contribution to the Board and benefitting from her insights and perspectives.”

Ms. Wouters commented, "I am honoured to join the Board of Directors of Euro Manganese at such a pivotal time for the Company and the minerals industry. With the rise of industrial strategies and growing expectation of responsible and resilient sourcing to support strategic autonomy and sovereignty, Euro Manganese is perfectly positioned to address European needs in one of the strategic raw materials. The Chvaletice Manganese Project is innovative, timely and essential to bolster strategic value chains and support transition goals: I look forward to working with this outstanding team to support the Company’s strategic growth in the rapidly-evolving battery materials market.”

The Company also announces that Mr. Gregory Martyr has stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective September 25, 2024, due to personal commitments.

John Webster, Chair of the Board of Directors of Euro Manganese, commented: "We thank Greg for his long service and valuable contributions as an experienced non-executive director since 2018. Greg’s experience from a long and successful career in investment banking has been invaluable in these early years of the Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I wish Greg success in his future endeavours.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688
mjames@mn25.ca

LodeRock Advisors
Neil Weber
Investor and Media Relations – North America
+1 (647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations - Australia
+61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Website: www.mn25.ca


