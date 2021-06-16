SMI 11’966 0.4%  SPI 15’356 0.3%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’696 -0.2%  Euro 1.0900 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’146 0.1%  Gold 1’854 -0.2%  Bitcoin 35’131 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 74.3 0.1% 

16.06.2021 13:53:00

Eukanuba™ Announces ThermoEdge™ Nutrition That Helps Reduce A Dog's Peak Body Temperature Caused By Intense Activity

ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a premium dog food brand, is pleased to announce positive results from research examining nutrition's impact on lowering core body temperature in exercising, canine athletes.  

Eukanuba™, a premium dog food brand specializing in high-performance nutrition for sporting and working dogs. (PRNewsfoto/Eukanuba)

Cooler dogs can perform better which is why Eukanuba™ has been researching the impact of nutrition on a dog's body temperature during intense activities. Results from internal field tests indicate that dogs fed the Eukanuba™ Premium Performance 30/20 SPORT diet with ThermoEdge™ for a minimum of 50 days and then exercised under field conditions did indeed help reduce a dog's peak body temperature caused by intense activity. Eukanuba™ Premium Performance 30/20 SPORT diet with ThermoEdge™ is the only formula field-tested to help reduce a dog's peak body temperature caused by intense activity.*  The initial findings are so encouraging that Eukanuba™ has launched additional studies.

Bruno Tachon, Eukanuba™'s Vice President of North American Marketing, stated, "Sporting and working dogs are at the center of our brand, and this is why we expanded our research on nutrition-led body temperature regulation. We are thrilled to release our new ThermoEdge™ claim, Eukanuba™ Premium Performance 30/20 SPORT diet is our first field-tested diet to help reduce a dog's peak body temperature caused by intense activity."

Russ Kelley, the Scientific Services Nutritionist at Eukanuba™'s Pet Health and Nutrition Center, says, "At Eukanuba™, we strive to create nutrition that helps canine athletes and their owners achieve their goals. We want every adventure with your dog to be enjoyable and safe, especially in the warmer months where heat and humidity present a health challenge. It's exciting that nutrition can play a role in helping reduce a dog's peak body temperature caused by intense activity."

*Internal study

Eukanuba™
For more than 50 years, Eukanuba™ has created premium nutrition that helps unlock the power and potential within dogs — from the unstoppable performance of sporting dogs to the life-saving abilities of working dogs, to the incredible companionship of service animals and family pets. Eukanuba™ formulas contain high-quality animal protein to help build and maintain lean muscle, DHA for healthy brain function, and vital nutrients to fuel a dog's body, mind and energy. Eukanuba™ offers a range of formulas, each scientifically formulated for dogs with different activity levels, ages and sizes. Learn more at www.eukanuba.com or at www.eukanubasportingdog.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eukanuba-announces-thermoedge-nutrition-that-helps-reduce-a-dogs-peak-body-temperature-caused-by-intense-activity-301313506.html

SOURCE Eukanuba

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

08:19 SMI - Luft wird immer dünner
05:53 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Direkt im Widerstandsbereich / Swisscom – Durchbruch über Widerstand?
15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse will offenbar erste Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill einfordern
Meyer Burger-Aktie weit im Plus: Meyer Burger will mit frischem Kapital Umbau und Umsatz anschieben
TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NRx bestätigt frühere Erfolge zu COVID-Mittel
Studie untersucht Korrelation: Aktienmärkte haben Einfluss auf Bitcoin und Co. - und umgekehrt
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für erstes Halbjahr 2021 - Aktie springt hoch
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an
Warten auf US-Notenbank: SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich verlustreich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit