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27.04.2026 23:23:52

EU Tells Google To Open Gemini, Android Features To AI Rivals Under DMA

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(RTTNews) - Google, which is part of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), has received new instructions from European regulators about how to make its ecosystem more accessible to competing AI services as scrutiny around EU tech regulations heats up.

The European Commission, responsible for enforcing competition rules within the EU, has laid out steps to ensure that rival AI developers can tap into essential Google services, particularly those linked to its Gemini AI model. This comes just three months after regulators began investigating how Google should adhere to the Digital Markets Act.

Teresa Ribera, the EU's antitrust chief, stated that these proposals aim to enhance user choices by allowing alternative AI assistants to integrate more seamlessly with Android devices. This would let third-party services carry out tasks like sending emails, sharing content, or ordering services via users' preferred apps—actions that are currently tightly connected to Google's AI tools.

Regulators claim that Google limits access to crucial Android features, mostly keeping them for its own Gemini assistant. If the proposed changes go through, competing AI systems would be granted similar permissions at the system level, allowing them to engage effectively with apps and device functionalities.

Google has expressed concerns about these proposals, cautioning that they could jeopardize privacy, security, and the flexibility of device manufacturers. The company argues that Android is already an open ecosystem and that forcing access to sensitive hardware and permissions might lead to higher costs and risks for users.

This latest move is part of a wider EU initiative aimed at reducing the power of major tech companies and encouraging competition. This includes previous mandates that required Google to make its search data more accessible to rival services, including AI chatbots.

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