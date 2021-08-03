SMI 12’159 0.4%  SPI 15’648 0.4%  Dow 34’838 -0.3%  DAX 15’569 0.2%  Euro 1.0749 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’813 1.4%  Bitcoin 35’526 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9053 -0.1%  Öl 73.3 -4.0% 

EU approves funding for Twence's carbon capture project

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission has found a €14.3 million Dutch investment aid to Twence Holding BV to build a carbon capture and use facility to be in line with EU State aid rules. 

The project will enable the removal of CO2 from flue gases at the Twence's waste-to-energy installation facility located at Hengelo, in the Netherlands. The captured liquid CO2 will be used primarily by greenhouses in the horticultural sector, where it is to be used to enhance crop growth. The investment project relates to the capturing process and equipment of the liquefied CO2. 

"We are pleased to see the proposed state funding approved by the EU and we look forward to continuing our dialogue with the customer to realize this major project to capture and utilize CO2 in the Netherlands," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

Full article from the European Commission:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/news/state-aid-commission-approves-eu143-million-dutch-aid-support-carbon-capture-and-use-facility-2021-jul-30_en

