Etruscus Closes $2.6 Million Private Placement and Initiates Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (OTC: ETRUF) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 25, 2021, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $1,604,101, with all tranches totalling $2,604,127, of which $1,957,102 are non-flow-through funds and $647,025 are flow-through funds. The final tranche consists of 4,915,338 Non Flow-Through units for proceeds of $1,474,601 and 370,000 Flow-Through units for proceeds of $129,500.

Each $0.30 Non Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Each $0.35 Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half (½) of one non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 per Warrant Share for a period of two years form the date of issuance of the Warrants.

The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The Proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021, and as required under the Act.

All shares issued under the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Finders' fees paid in accordance with securities regulations. The Company paid $49,427 in cash finders' fees and issued 351,423 finders warrants in connection with this tranche of the private placement. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.33 for a two-year period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the financing for advancement of exploration work at its Rock & Roll and Sugar properties, located in British Columbia, for general working capital and for assessment of future opportunities.

Etruscus is pleased to report that field crews have been mobilized to camp to commence exploration on the Rock & Roll and Sugar properties of Northwestern British Columbia. A field program (the "Program") is planned over these underexplored land packages to advance emerging targets, such as the Hurricane and Hammer targets, and investigate more than 20 other geological, geochemical, and geophysical target areas. Work planned for the 2021 field season will consist of geological mapping and geochemical rock, rock chip, soil and silt sampling programs.

The overall objective of the Program is to advance these targets towards a drill phase. The Company is waiting for drilling permit approval on its extended claims and expects it later this exploration season.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,880 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "ETRUF" on the OTC and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 36,886,622 common shares issued and outstanding.

