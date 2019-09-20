E*TRADE to Host Online Options Forum

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced it will host an online Options Forum, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. ET. The event offers a variety of actionable trading ideas through 12 specialized sessions across three learning tracks—Foundations, Beyond Basics, and Advanced Strategies. Attendees can also design their own custom agenda.

Sessions explore a variety of topics, from placing your first options trade to using Power E*TRADE and creating complex options strategies. E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer. Investors and traders can attend sessions across all tracks.

Time (ET) Foundations Beyond Basics Advanced Strategies 11:00 a.m.–

12:00 p.m. Options Trading in Plain English

Cut through the jargon and learn the basics of options trading Translating the Greeks: Quantifying Options Risk

Learn about "the Greeks” and how they are derived, interpreted, and used by traders The Ups and Downs of Market Volatility

Analyze current vs. historical volatility and explore potential options trading opportunities 12:15–

1:15 p.m. Let’s Get Real: The Anatomy of an Options Trade

Analyze a hypothetical options trade and explore "what-if” scenarios Multi-Leg Strategies: Stepping Up to Options Spreads

Learn how to use multi-leg strategies in up, down, and sideways markets Doing Your Homework: Options Analysis on Power E*TRADE

Learn how to use Power E*TRADE to analyze everything from simple options trades to complex strategies 1:30–

2:30 p.m. Covered Calls: Where Many Options Traders Start

Understand this widely used income-generating strategy Propelling Your Options Trading with Power E*TRADE

Explore the intuitive tools, charts, and data on our premier trading platform Taming the Iron Condor: An Income Strategy for a Range-Bound Market

Learn an options strategy for a sideways market 2:45–

3:45 p.m. Putting It All Together: Placing Your First Options Trade

Walk through an options trade step-by-step—from strategy selection to execution The Art and Science of Diagonal Spreads

Learn how basic options strategies can be combined to create tailored risk/reward profiles Going Big with S&P 500® Index Options

Learn the basics of index options and explore advanced trading strategies

Visit the E*TRADE Options Forum site for registration details.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADE’s trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

