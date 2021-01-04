SMI 10’721 0.2%  SPI 13’377 0.4%  Dow 30’224 -1.3%  DAX 13’727 0.1%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’564 0.3%  Gold 1’942 2.3%  Bitcoin 27’753 -4.4%  Dollar 0.8812 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 -1.9% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.01.2021 22:05:00

E*TRADE Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today released the data from its monthly sector rotation study, based on the E*TRADE customer notional net percentage buy/sell behavior for stocks that comprise the S&P 500 sectors.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
austriamicrosystems AG / Logitech / Temenos AG 58115342 59.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Discovery Communications Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 58731558 49.00 % 11.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 58731559 60.00 % 10.00 %

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005759/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

About E*TRADE FINANCIAL and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial, LLC. ETFC-G

ETFC

© 2021 E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC, a business of Morgan Stanley. All rights reserved.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.mehr Nachrichten