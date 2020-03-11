E*TRADE Earns Top Spots in Barron’s Annual Online Broker Review

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced top accolades from Barron’s Best Online Brokers of 2020 review.

E*TRADE earned the #1 spot for Mobile Traders and was named Best for Mobile Traders two years in a row. E*TRADE was also named Best for Investment-Oriented Traders. The Best Online Brokers of 2020 review consisted of 10 firms across six major categories and 78 subcategories. E*TRADE earned 4.5 out of 5.0 stars overall, outpacing TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab.

"E*TRADE effectively married its active and more mainstream investing elements with sophistication and ease,” said Matt Miller of Barron’s. "E*TRADE combines well-thought-out platform designs with valuable and intuitive research tools, such as an easy-to-use portfolio analysis. A newly designed quotes page is heavy on visuals, which provides a quick and clear understanding of everything from analyst opinions to social sentiment. And a unique tool called StrategySEEK attempts to discover trading opportunities, based on an investor’s market outlook, and assesses risk.”

"It is fantastic to earn praise from an organization as storied as Barron’s—and to do so as many years in a row as we have,” said Alice Milligan Chief Customer Officer at E*TRADE Financial. "As the original digital disrupter in our space, it is incumbent on us to help consumers understand how investing in stocks, bonds, funds, and derivatives plays a meaningful role within their financial lives, and recognition like this shows we’re squarely on the right track.”

"In the current environment, market volatility is at the forefront of our customers’ minds,” said Chris Larkin, Managing Director of Trading and Investing Product at E*TRADE Financial. "So now more than ever, we are laser focused on empowering our customers with tools to navigate the markets confidently—whether that be quickly acting on a trade idea, seeking professional financial advice, or even sitting tight and staying focused on their long-term investment goals.”

About E*TRADE FINANCIAL and Important Notices

