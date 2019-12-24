E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals RIAs Poised for Growth in 2020 But Challenges Abound

E*TRADE Advisor Services, a provider of integrated technology, custody, and practice management support for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced results from the most recent wave of its Independent Advisor Tracking study, which covers advisor views on the market, the industry, their business, and clients.

Volatility is the top market concern. Advisors are actively managing market volatility risk (65%) in client portfolios, followed by interest rate (50%) and recession (47%) risks.

"Between unprecedented industry consolidation and the fact that more than one-third of financial advisors are expected to retire over the next 10 years, we’re entering a significant period of transformation,” said Gabriel Garcia, Senior Vice President of E*TRADE Advisor Services. "RIAs will no doubt double down on their attention to the client experience as global growth slows and service takes center stage. They will also turn to their custodian for highly personalized service—from the people they work with every day to the technology experience of their custodian’s platform.”

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in-house from December 3 to December 11, 2019, among a convenience sample of 262 independent RIAs.

About E*TRADE FINANCIAL and Important Notices

E*TRADE Advisor Services is a provider of integrated technology, custody, and practice management support for registered investment advisors (RIAs). E*TRADE Advisor Services is dedicated to helping RIAs realize their full potential and provide them the support they need to manage their practices and clients’ financial futures. More information is available at etrade.com/advisorservices.

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank doing business as "E*TRADE Advisor Services,” both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

What risks are you actively managing right now when it comes to client portfolios?

Select all that apply. Market volatility 65% Interest rates 50% Recession 47% Political instability 41% Inflation 25% Flattening/inverted yield curve 23% Armed conflict, war, or terrorism 5% None of these 7% Other 4% Do you think continued consolidation among custodians will have a… Very positive impact 4% Somewhat positive impact 26% Neither positive nor negative impact 22% Somewhat negative impact 41% Very negative impact 7% Has your number of clients increased, decreased, or stayed the same this year? Greatly increased 16% Somewhat increased 66% Stayed the same 17% Somewhat decreased 1% Greatly decreased 0% Do you anticipate growing your AUM in 2020? If so, by how much? 1–5% 12% 6–10% 36% 10–15% 26% 15%+ 25% I don't foresee AUM growth 1% What do you see as the biggest challenge to your business in 2020? Client retention 28% Technology improvements 21% Consolidation in the RIA industry 16% Succession planning 5% None 8% Other 22%

