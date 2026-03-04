Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’613 1.6%  SPI 18’747 1.5%  Dow 48’409 -0.2%  DAX 24’199 1.7%  Euro 0.9081 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’881 1.9%  Gold 5’178 1.8%  Bitcoin 55’761 4.4%  Dollar 0.7806 -0.2%  Öl 80.4 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: RENK legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Andritz legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Abkehr vom US-Markt? ETF-Investoren schichten Milliarden um
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
US-Arbeitsmarkt stärker als gedacht - ADP meldet mehr neue Jobs im Privatsektor
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Eton Pharmaceuticals Aktie 43227314 / US29772L1089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.03.2026 14:53:56

Eton Pharma Acquires U.S. Commercialization Rights For Hemangeol In Infantile Hemangioma

Eton Pharmaceuticals
17.46 USD -3.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced in-licensing of U.S. commercialisation rights to Hemangeo oral solution from Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, indicated for the treatment of proliferating infantile hemangioma.

Hemangeol oral solution contains the beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol hydrochloride and is approved by the FDA for the treatment of proliferating infantile hemangioma requiring systemic therapy in infants aged between 5 weeks and 5 months. Infantile hemangioma is a bright red birthmark, that looks like a rubbery bump or flat red patch that might have extra blood vessels in the skin.

From May 1, 2026, Eton will commercialise Hemangeol in the U.S. The transaction is expected to be accretive to 2026 earnings and will be financed with the company's cash on hand. Pierre Fabre will continue commercialising Hemangeol globally and in the U.S. until April 30. 

Eton plans to administer the Eton Cares patient support program, which provides prescription fulfilment, insurance benefits investigation, educational support, financial assistance for qualified patients, and other services designed to help patients access treatment.   In addition, Eton Cares will offer co-pay assistance with a $0 co-pay for qualifying patients.

Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals, said that, as the only treatment for infantile hemangiomas requiring systemic therapy, Hemangeol is a critical medication and a strong fit with Eton's orphan-focused commercial model.

Infantile hemangiomas are non-cancerous vascular tumours which typically appear in the first days or weeks of a newborn's life. Eton estimates that approximately 5,000 to 10,000 infants are treated with Hemangeol annually in the United States.

Including Hemangeol, the company currently has 10 commercial rare disease products: Khindivitm, Increlex, Alkindi Sprinkle, Desmoda, Galzin, Pku Golike, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. 

Also, Eton has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia, ET-700, ET-800 and Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector. 

In addition, Eton plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ETON has traded between $11.09 and $23.00 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $17.45, down 3.86%.

In the premarket, ETON is down 4.76% at $16.62.

Analysen zu Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst

Im Webinar heute Abend erfährst du, wie du jede Aktie in eine regelmässige Einnahmequelle verwandelst, statt nur auf grüne Vorzeichen zu hoffen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:51 Nahost-Krise beschwört das Inflations-Gespenst zurück
08:47 SMI rauscht in die Tiefe
08:00 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
07:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Korrektur weitet sich aus
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’112.11 19.43 BC7SLU
Short 14’376.20 13.96 B5HSYU
Short 14’901.01 9.00 BW3SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’612.59 04.03.2026 14:47:43
Long 13’011.06 19.71 SGYBGU
Long 12’728.76 13.96 SCTBIU
Long 12’184.40 9.00 SZEBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.