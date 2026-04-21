Ethiopian Airlines Finalizes Purchase Of Six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced the purchase of six 787 Dreamliner jets, as the airline fully exercises commitments from its landmark 2023 order. The new 787-9 aircraft will support Ethiopian Airlines in expanding its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa while also boosting cargo capacity to meet the growing demand for long-haul travel.

"Converting the options of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes into a firm order is truly a proud moment for us," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew.

BA closed at $225.08, up $1.70 or 0.76%. In Overnight trading, the stock slightly dipped to $224.90, down $0.18 or 0.08%.