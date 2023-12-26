Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'146 0.1%  SPI 14'581 0.2%  Dow 37'516 0.4%  DAX 16'706 0.1%  Euro 0.9439 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'521 -0.1%  Gold 2'055 0.1%  Bitcoin 35'815 -4.1%  Dollar 0.8553 -0.1%  Öl 81.6 3.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Top News
NVIDIA-Chef: KI ist in 5 Jahren konkurrenzfähig zu Menschen
Starker Wochentag in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Mittag in Grün
Zuversicht in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Dienstagmittag
Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones klettert
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Voltalia Aktie [Valor: 24791934 / ISIN: FR0011995588]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.12.2023 18:05:00

EthiFinance awards a gold medal to Voltalia for its extra-financial performance

finanzen.net zero Voltalia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Voltalia
9.66 EUR -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EthiFinance awards a Gold medal to Voltalia for its extra-financial performance

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, is included in the Gaia stock market index for the sixth consecutive year. This index, developed by EthiFinance, distinguishes the best-performing companies listed on Euronext in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

EthiFinance's extra-financial rating subsidiary, Gaïa Research, evaluates companies based on nearly 140 criteria divided into four categories: environmental, social, governance and stakeholders. This assessment measures the transparency of information, the maturity of the policies implemented and the progress towards sustainable development.

Voltalia, which has shown continuous improvement in the Gaia Index since its first participation six years ago, has for the first time received a gold medal for its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance, with a score of 73 out of 100 for 2022, an improvement of six points compared to last year.

"After the Sustainalytics agency last October, it is EthiFinance's turn to reward our extra-financial performance with a new rating increase for Voltalia. Since we adopted the status of ‘Mission-driven company’, we have been making steady progress with each of our rating agencies. This highlights the commitment of all teams to our environmental, social and governance objectives", says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 Turnover, on January 31st, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

 

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1?GW. 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.  

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,700 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

 

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & IR                                                                                                                                     Seitosei Actifin
l.duong@voltalia.com                                                                                                                                                       Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00                                                                                                                              jjullia@actifin.fr  .  T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Voltalia SA Provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten