ETHIC Intelligence continues its global training series to help organisations understand how to achieve ISO 37001 certification and the value an anti-bribery management system can bring to them

PARIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHIC Intelligence®, global leader in anti-corruption certification and a subsidiary of The Red Flag Group®, is following up on the success of its 2019 training series on the ISO 37001 standard on anti-bribery management systems by launching a new set of courses for compliance professionals in 2020.

The one-day course targets compliance professionals with a legal background and will demonstrate the benefits of turning existing corporate bribery procedures into a comprehensive anti-bribery management system. It will also help identify any potential gaps in their current anti-bribery programmes.

The two-day course will target those responsible for implementing their corporate anti-bribery management system by going through the standard requirement by requirement. This will facilitate the implementation and audit of their ABMS.

Combining these two courses will result in a comprehensive understanding of the ISO 37001 standard: how to implement it, how to audit it, and how to get it certified.

As a global leader in anti-bribery certification and a co-drafter of the ISO 37001 ETHIC Intelligence is in a unique position to offer quality training on the international best practices in bribery prevention represented by the standard.

In 2019 ETHIC Intelligence was accredited by both the American ANAB and the French COFRAC.

The first of the 2020 training courses will take place in Zurich from April 27 - 29 (in English) followed by courses in Mexico City from May 13 - 15 (in Spanish) and Chicago from May 18 - 20 (in English).

