+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 14:20:00

ETHIC Intelligence continues its global training series to help organisations understand how to achieve ISO 37001 certification and the value an anti-bribery management system can bring to them

PARIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHIC Intelligence®, global leader in anti-corruption certification and a subsidiary of The Red Flag Group®, is following up on the success of its 2019 training series on the ISO 37001 standard on anti-bribery management systems by launching a new set of courses for compliance professionals in 2020.

The one-day course targets compliance professionals with a legal background and will demonstrate the benefits of turning existing corporate bribery procedures into a comprehensive anti-bribery management system. It will also help identify any potential gaps in their current anti-bribery programmes.

The two-day course will target those responsible for implementing their corporate anti-bribery management system by going through the standard requirement by requirement. This will facilitate the implementation and audit of their ABMS.

Combining these two courses will result in a comprehensive understanding of the ISO 37001 standard: how to implement it, how to audit it, and how to get it certified.

As a global leader in anti-bribery certification and a co-drafter of the ISO 37001 ETHIC Intelligence is in a unique position to offer quality training on the international best practices in bribery prevention represented by the standard.

In 2019 ETHIC Intelligence was accredited by both the American ANAB and the French COFRAC.

The first of the 2020 training courses will take place in Zurich from April 27 - 29 (in English) followed by courses in Mexico City from May 13 - 15 (in Spanish) and Chicago from May 18 - 20 (in English).

Visit the ETHIC Intelligence website to learn more about the training series: https://ethic-intelligence.com/collections/iso-37001-training

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethic-intelligence-continues-its-global-training-series-to-help-organisations-understand-how-to-achieve-iso-37001-certification-and-the-value-an-anti-bribery-management-system-can-bring-to-them-301000306.html

SOURCE The Red Flag Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:43
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
11:20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
08:48
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützt die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;