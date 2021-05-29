SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

EthereumMax ($eMax) Disrupts Miami Ahead of Mayweather vs. Paul Fight as the First Crypto Currency of Major Nightclubs LIV and Story

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groot Hospitality announced on social media the group's partnership with EthereumMax ($eMax) to accept $eMax as it's exclusive crypto currency at the groups largest Miami nightclubs LIV and Story.

EthereumMax ($eMax) has quickly become the fastest-growing Altcoin on the market, is up over 21,000% with over 32,000 holders since its launch on May 14, 2021. Earlier this week the company announced eMax is officially being accepted for online ticket purchasers looking to attend the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Pay-Per-View event in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6. The upcoming boxing match is the single largest sporting event in history to accept cryptocurrency as payment, making it a huge move for the practical use of $eMax.

The coin has been gaining massive moment and popularity, NBA legend Paul Pierce tweeting "@espn I don't need you. I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y'all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free my own Boss http://EthereumMax.org check it out for yourself."

EthereumMax ($eMax) is excited to partner with Groot Hospitality to bring eMax and Cryptocurrency to Miami Nightlife & Entertainment. This is the first of many opportunities where we see EthereumMax as a reliable payment method for real-life usage and provide exclusivity to our community.

For information on how to purchase EthereumMax ($eMax) can be purchased through the Uniswap app using ETH.

About EthereumMax (e$Max)
EthereumMax ($eMax) is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network. Launched with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides reoccurring and automatic financial rewards to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life.

Contact
Kristen Gauthier
9293678993
kristen@tribebuildermedia.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethereummax-emax-disrupts-miami-ahead-of-mayweather-vs-paul-fight-as-the-first-crypto-currency-of-major-nightclubs-liv-and-story-301301958.html

SOURCE EthereumMax

