Ethel M Chocolates Sends Off Summer With New Virtual Chocolate Tastings

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethel M Chocolates, the Nevada-based craft chocolate division of Mars Inc., is celebrating the last days of summer with its newly established virtual chocolate tastings. At the onset of the pandemic, the chocolatier brought this beloved tradition from the factory to each home. The experience has proven so popular that they have decided to expand over the next few months. Guests are immersed in a one-hour live stream where they can learn everything from the chocolate's origin to savoring each flavor with all of their senses.

"This virtual chocolate tasting experience has allowed our fans all over the nation to connect with us and their loved ones in a very unique way," said Mark Mackey, Chief Chocolatier at Ethel M Chocolates. "We love having this opportunity to expand the education and knowledge of our handcrafted delights."

Once guests have signed up for their virtual chocolate tasting experience, they will receive their tasting kit by FedEx which includes the chocolate pieces shipped on ice in an insulated cooler tote bag along with two tasting placemats and branded pens. An Ethel M Chocolatier will then take guests through their sweet journey via a Zoom session. If plans change and guests cannot make the date and time of the virtual tasting, they will receive an email the next day with a link to participate via a video recording.

Ethel M Chocolates will be offering the upcoming virtual tasting experiences:

  • Kick-off Labor Day weekend with a virtual chocolate tasting on Thursday, September 3 at 5 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. CDT/8 p.m. EDT. The virtual tasting kit contains 12 pieces of chocolate including dark chocolate raspberry satin crème, milk chocolate almond butter krisp, dark chocolate prickly pear satin crème, milk chocolate pecan caramel rapture, white chocolate truffle and milk chocolate peanut butter. The kit also includes wine recommendations, should the guests wish to pair with the chocolates. This tasting is priced at $45, which includes shipping and must be purchased by Sunday, August 30. Spaces are limited.
  • The Classic Virtual Chocolate Tasting is back by popular demand on Thursday, September 17 at 5 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. CDT/8 p.m. EDT. This kit features 12 timeless classics including dark chocolate raspberry satin creme, milk chocolate almond butter krisp, milk chocolate pecan caramel rapture, milk chocolate sea salt caramel and our dark chocolate lemon satin creme. This tasting is priced at $35 and must be purchased by Sunday, September 13. Spaces are limited.

Additionally, Halloween themed Virtual Tasting Experiences will be available online in mid-September. For more details and to book an Ethel M Chocolates Virtual Tasting experience, please visit www.ethelm.com.

About Ethel M® Chocolates
Ethel M Chocolates® are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating authentic chocolates with no artificial preservatives. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada including Town Square, California Hotel and four shops at McCarran International. Ordering can also be done online at www.EthelM.com and by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Mars, Inc.
Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history-making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5TM, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 85,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethel-m-chocolates-sends-off-summer-with-new-virtual-chocolate-tastings-301122514.html

SOURCE Ethel M Chocolates

