15.03.2023 01:00:00

Eternalplanet Energy Enters Japanese Consumer-Energy Market with EP Cube at World Smart Energy Week

TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternalplanet Energy ("the company") greeted solar and clean energy enthusiasts and industry professionals at World Smart Energy Week in Tokyo. The company was in attendance on the first day of the largest international renewable energy exhibition in Japan to debut its EP Cube, the company's latest development in residential storage, to the Japanese consumer-energy market. At the presentation were Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, Yan Zhuang, the President of Canadian Solar, and Andy Yin, the General Manager of Eternalplanet Energy.

EP Cube is a residential energy system that integrates a hybrid inverter with modular lithium-ion batteries to allow homeowners more manageable energy production, consumption, and storage. The hybrid inverter makes it possible for the system to be connected to existing or new PV systems, and the stylish, streamlined design blends seamlessly with any decor. The stackable, modular system takes up less space in the home than a traditional storage system and ranges from 6.6kWh to 13.3kWh to meet various residential demands.

EP Cube residential energy storage system

Along with a sleek design and powerful possibilities comes smart home innovation. EP Cube connects to Wi-Fi or Ethernet and allows users to monitor residential energy production, storage, and consumption remotely. The EP Cube App further benefits homeowners by sending severe weather alerts, so they can prepare to store energy in advance of extended use.

Eternalplanet Energy is a consumer-oriented energy brand of Canadian Solar committed to providing cleaner, more sustainable solutions for homeowners around the world. Following EP Cube's introduction to the U.S. market in September 2022 and the European market in February 2023, it is now available for Japanese residents with an eye toward greener living.

"Using solar power and residential energy storage batteries to produce and manage energy is one of the best solutions to realize home energy independence. We hope, in the future, every house can be energy self-sufficient, and people can use clean energy for free," said Andy Yin, while speaking about EP Cube's potential for the new market and the company's goals.

To learn more about EP Cube and Eternalplanet Energy, please visit: https://eternalplanetenergy.com, or visit their booth at World Smart Energy Week: Booth #18-16 at Tokyo Big Sight from March 15-17.

CONTACT: Angel Fung, Public Relations Manager, pr@eternal-planet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eternalplanet-energy-enters-japanese-consumer-energy-market-with-ep-cube-at-world-smart-energy-week-301770922.html

SOURCE Eternalplanet Energy

